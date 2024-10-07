The Latest Analyst Ratings For MasTec

Ratings for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MasTec, presenting an average target of $127.83, a high estimate of $153.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $119.80, the current average has increased by 6.7%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of MasTec among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Announces Overweight $153.00 - Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $134.00 $132.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $109.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $121.00 $120.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $122.00 $118.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MasTec. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MasTec's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About MasTec

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five reportable segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MasTec

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MasTec's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.03% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasTec's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

