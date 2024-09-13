The Latest Analyst Ratings For Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.56, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a 8.72% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $20.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kinder Morgan is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Brian Reynolds UBS Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $23.00 $22.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $20.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $20.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Announces Buy $24.00 - Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $21.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Kinder Morgan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Kinder Morgan's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 82,000 miles in pipelines and 139 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Kinder Morgan's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

