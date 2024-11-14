The Latest Analyst Ratings For JetBlue Airways

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.39, a high estimate of $7.75, and a low estimate of $5.00. Marking an increase of 28.83%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $4.96.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of JetBlue Airways among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $7.00 $5.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $7.75 $6.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $7.00 $6.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $5.00 $4.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.75 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $6.00 $3.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $6.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JetBlue Airways. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of JetBlue Airways compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for JetBlue Airways's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of JetBlue Airways's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on JetBlue Airways analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America and Atlantic. Majority of revenue is generated from Domestic & Canada segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of JetBlue Airways

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: JetBlue Airways's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JetBlue Airways's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): JetBlue Airways's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: JetBlue Airways's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JBLU

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 MKM Partners Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for JBLU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.