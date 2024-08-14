The Latest Analyst Ratings For Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jacobs Solutions, presenting an average target of $162.5, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $158.00. Marking an increase of 1.88%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $159.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Jacobs Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $165.00 $161.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $167.00 $161.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Outperform $160.00 $163.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $158.00 $153.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jacobs Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Jacobs Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Jacobs Solutions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jacobs Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jacobs Solutions analyst ratings.

Discovering Jacobs Solutions: A Closer Look

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Solutions employs approximately 60,000 workers. The company generated $16.4 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2023.

A Deep Dive into Jacobs Solutions's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Jacobs Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.07% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jacobs Solutions's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jacobs Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jacobs Solutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Jacobs Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for J

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for J

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.