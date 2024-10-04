The Latest Analyst Ratings For Interactive Brokers Gr

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $151.17, with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. Observing a 6.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $141.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Interactive Brokers Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $165.00 $152.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $155.00 $145.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $147.00 $145.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $136.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $138.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Interactive Brokers Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Interactive Brokers Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Interactive Brokers Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Interactive Brokers Gr

Interactive Brokers is an online brokerage that generates trading commissions (around 31% of net revenue) from facilitating trading in a wide range of products, including equity, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds. Interactive Brokers also generates net interest income (about 64% of net revenue) from idle client cash and earns fees (about 6% of net revenue) from ancillary services. Principal trading and other miscellaneous activities are small (about 5% of net revenue). The firm derives about 70% of its net revenue from the US and 30% from international markets.

Financial Milestones: Interactive Brokers Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Interactive Brokers Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.27% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Interactive Brokers Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interactive Brokers Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interactive Brokers Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Interactive Brokers Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

