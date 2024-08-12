The Latest Analyst Ratings For Insulet

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $232.4, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average has increased by 1.6% from the previous average price target of $228.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Insulet by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $200.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Lowers Buy $250.00 $270.00 Matthew Taylor UBS Raises Neutral $223.00 $211.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $234.00 $234.00 Issie Kirby Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $235.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Insulet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Insulet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Insulet's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Insulet's Background

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 425,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: Insulet's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Insulet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insulet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Insulet's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

