The Latest Analyst Ratings For Hanover Insurance Gr

Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hanover Insurance Gr, revealing an average target of $171.86, a high estimate of $177.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Observing a 6.41% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $161.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hanover Insurance Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Farnam Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Neutral $176.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $170.00 $164.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $162.00 Michael Phillips Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $177.00 $165.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $175.00 $160.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $160.00 $160.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $170.00 $158.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hanover Insurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hanover Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hanover Insurance Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hanover Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hanover Insurance Gr

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is exposed to fixed-income securities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hanover Insurance Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hanover Insurance Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hanover Insurance Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hanover Insurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

