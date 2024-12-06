The Latest Analyst Ratings For Guidewire Software

During the last three months, 18 analysts shared their evaluations of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 13 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Guidewire Software, presenting an average target of $206.44, a high estimate of $231.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $186.61, the current average has increased by 10.63%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Guidewire Software by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $231.00 $200.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $205.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $204.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $179.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $215.00 $180.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $204.00 $175.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $185.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $210.00 $170.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $186.00 $168.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $165.00 $123.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Guidewire Software. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guidewire Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Guidewire Software's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Guidewire Software's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Guidewire Software analyst ratings.

Delving into Guidewire Software's Background

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

Guidewire Software: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Guidewire Software's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Guidewire Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

