The Latest Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $368.54, a high estimate of $431.00, and a low estimate of $320.00. Marking an increase of 7.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $342.09.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Eaton Corp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $353.00 $320.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $431.00 $330.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $410.00 $350.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $389.00 $333.00 Chad Dillard Bernstein Announces Outperform $382.00 - Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $385.00 $365.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $374.00 $374.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $320.00 $327.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $365.00 $355.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $342.00 $315.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $327.00 $319.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $348.00 - Tim Thein Raymond James Lowers Outperform $365.00 $375.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eaton Corp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Eaton Corp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eaton Corp analyst ratings.

Delving into Eaton Corp's Background

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Eaton Corp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eaton Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ETN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ETN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.