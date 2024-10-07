The Latest Analyst Ratings For DuPont de Nemours

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DuPont de Nemours and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $93.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $102.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.25% increase from the previous average price target of $89.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of DuPont de Nemours's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duffy Fischer Barclays Lowers Underweight $84.00 $88.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $102.00 $87.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $98.00 $92.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $88.00 $85.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $94.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into DuPont de Nemours's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.



Unveiling the Story Behind DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to separate the company into three companies going forward, one focused on electronics, one focused on water, and one with more diversified end market exposure. We expect the separations will occur by mid-2026.

DuPont de Nemours: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DuPont de Nemours's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, DuPont de Nemours adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

