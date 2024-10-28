The Latest Analyst Ratings For Dentsply Sirona

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $32.0, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.33% lower than the prior average price target of $33.80.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dentsply Sirona is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $29.00 $34.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $27.00 $29.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies. It is a result of a merger of equals in 2016 between Dentsply International (manufactured dental consumables and lab products) and Sirona Dental Systems (manufactured technologically-advanced dental equipment). The firm's wide portfolio consists of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes two-thirds of its dental consumables, technology and equipment through third-party distributors and the remaining portfolio is either sold to labs and offices through the firm's salesforce or directly to consumers (such as Byte clear aligner).

Dentsply Sirona: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Dentsply Sirona's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dentsply Sirona's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dentsply Sirona's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dentsply Sirona's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

