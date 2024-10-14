The Latest Analyst Ratings For Dayforce

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $72.0, with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.93% increase from the previous average price target of $68.62.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dayforce. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Mizuho Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Raises Hold $62.00 $58.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $74.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Announces Overweight $70.00 - Bhavin Shah Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $62.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $71.00 $68.00

Delving into Dayforce's Background

Dayforce provides payroll and human capital management solutions targeting clients with 100-100,000 employees. Following the 2012 acquisition of Dayforce, Dayforce pivoted away from its legacy on-premises Bureau business to become a cloud HCM provider. As of fiscal 2022, about 80% of group revenue was derived from the flagship Dayforce platform geared toward enterprise clients. The remaining revenue is about evenly split between cloud platform Powerpay, targeting small businesses in Canada, and legacy Bureau products.

Dayforce's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dayforce displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dayforce's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dayforce's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dayforce's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dayforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

