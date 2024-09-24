The Latest Analyst Ratings For Dayforce

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $69.0, with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. Observing a 1.04% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $68.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Dayforce by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Announces Overweight $70.00 - Bhavin Shah Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $62.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $71.00 $68.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $68.00 $68.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Lowers Buy $53.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dayforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dayforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dayforce's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Dayforce's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Dayforce

Dayforce provides payroll and human capital management solutions targeting clients with 100-100,000 employees. Following the 2012 acquisition of Dayforce, Dayforce pivoted away from its legacy on-premises Bureau business to become a cloud HCM provider. As of fiscal 2022, about 80% of group revenue was derived from the flagship Dayforce platform geared toward enterprise clients. The remaining revenue is about evenly split between cloud platform Powerpay, targeting small businesses in Canada, and legacy Bureau products.

Breaking Down Dayforce's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Dayforce displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dayforce's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dayforce's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dayforce's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Dayforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

