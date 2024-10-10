The Latest Analyst Ratings For Biogen

Ratings for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) were provided by 19 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Biogen and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $262.63, accompanied by a high estimate of $302.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. A decline of 3.85% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Biogen among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $269.00 $292.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $202.00 $234.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $205.00 $210.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $292.00 $292.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $292.00 $292.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Salim Syed Mizuho Lowers Outperform $251.00 $277.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $302.00 $340.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $285.00 $288.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $292.00 $282.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $240.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $244.00 $275.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $190.00 $200.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $210.00 $215.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $288.00 $288.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $294.00 $316.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00

About Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

A Deep Dive into Biogen's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Biogen showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.36% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

