The Latest Analyst Ratings For Atmos Energy

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Atmos Energy, presenting an average target of $146.94, a high estimate of $156.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This current average has increased by 9.31% from the previous average price target of $134.43.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Atmos Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $156.00 $145.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $144.00 $129.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $144.00 $129.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Buy $150.50 $144.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $155.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $128.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $144.00 - Richard Sunderland JP Morgan Raises Overweight $144.00 $134.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $132.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atmos Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atmos Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Atmos Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Atmos Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atmos Energy analyst ratings.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About two thirds of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

Breaking Down Atmos Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Atmos Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Atmos Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmos Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmos Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Atmos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATO

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ATO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.