The Latest Analyst Ratings For Airbnb

Analysts' ratings for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 29 analysts.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Airbnb, presenting an average target of $128.03, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A 13.12% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $147.36.
Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Airbnb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Underweight
|$94.00
|$94.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Underweight
|$94.00
|$94.00
|Richard Clarke
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$155.00
|$174.00
|James Lee
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$170.00
|$175.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Announces
|Underweight
|$94.00
|-
|John Colantuoni
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Hold
|$120.00
|$125.00
|Patrick Scholes
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$124.00
|$134.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$155.00
|$155.00
|Tom White
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$125.00
|$145.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Sell
|$111.00
|$130.00
|Kevin Kopelman
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$125.00
|$170.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Lowers
|Buy
|$155.00
|$190.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$121.00
|$145.00
|Lee Horowitz
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$90.00
|$143.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$132.00
|$160.00
|Naved Khan
|B. Riley Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$140.00
|$150.00
|Mario Lu
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$100.00
|$110.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$134.00
|$160.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$120.00
|$140.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$120.00
|$150.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$135.00
|$165.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$130.00
|$151.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$100.00
|$129.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$125.00
|$155.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$130.00
|$180.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$165.00
|$165.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Underweight
|$130.00
|$120.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$190.00
|$190.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Underweight
|$129.00
|$127.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Airbnb. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Airbnb's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
To gain a panoramic view of Airbnb's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Airbnb analyst ratings.
Get to Know Airbnb Better
Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.
Airbnb: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Revenue Growth: Airbnb's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Airbnb's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Airbnb's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
