The Latest Analyst Ratings For Airbnb

Analysts' ratings for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 29 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 12 7 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 2 0 2M Ago 3 2 10 2 1 3M Ago 1 1 0 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Airbnb, presenting an average target of $128.03, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A 13.12% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $147.36.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Airbnb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $94.00 $94.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $94.00 $94.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Lowers Outperform $155.00 $174.00 James Lee Mizuho Lowers Outperform $170.00 $175.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Underweight $94.00 - John Colantuoni Jefferies Lowers Hold $120.00 $125.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $124.00 $134.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $125.00 $145.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $111.00 $130.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $125.00 $170.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $155.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $121.00 $145.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $90.00 $143.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $132.00 $160.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $140.00 $150.00 Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Underweight $100.00 $110.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $134.00 $160.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Neutral $120.00 $140.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $150.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $135.00 $165.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $130.00 $151.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $100.00 $129.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $125.00 $155.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $130.00 $180.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $130.00 $120.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $129.00 $127.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Airbnb. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Airbnb's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Airbnb's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Airbnb analyst ratings.

Get to Know Airbnb Better

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Airbnb: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Airbnb's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Airbnb's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Airbnb's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Hold Mar 2022 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.