Latch (LTCH) Slashes Jobs to Cut Costs & Improve Efficiency

After completing the acquisition of Honest Day's Work earlier this month, Latch, Inc. LTCH has announced its intention to significantly reduce its workforce in the United States and Taiwan, with a reduction of nearly 59%. This strategic move is part of Latch's ongoing efforts to enhance operational performance and effectiveness. The layoffs will be completed by Nov 1, 2023.



The buyout has enabled the company to speed up its cost-saving process. The lowered headcount allows Latch to take up additional cost-cutting measures to be implemented on SaaS software licenses and other systems. Through this strategic initiative, Latch aims to create a scalable foundation for growth.



Apart from trimming its workforce, the company has rejigged its management team. Jamie Siminoff is expected to serve as CEO later this year; Luciano Panaro will serve as Chief Technology Officer; David Lillis is expected to become Chief Financial Officer; Claire Duval will become VP of Operations; Eugenia Adjigogovic will become Head of People and Chris Peckham has recently joined as Head of Sales.



Latch has an efficient remote global workforce, which will become most efficient when co-located in St. Louis. Through this hybrid approach, the company will source global talent with a centralized office in St. Louis to support a sustainable business.



Siminoff backed the new measures by saying that they will set the stage for long-term business growth. By providing high-quality products and services at the lowest cost, the company will be able to improve sales and profits and create value for its stockholders.



The newly appointed team has ample knowledge and experience to meet the unique requirements of Latch. Lillis will join Latch as a CFO later this year and oversee financial planning, analysis, reporting and treasury management. He will work alongside the executive team to streamline processes, optimize costs and provide actionable insights to make informed decisions.

