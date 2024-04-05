LatAm Tech Weekly #184

Happy Sunday!

A lot of people think traveling for work is glamorous — but honestly, I’m somewhat on the other side of that perception. When I was younger, I used to get excited about every trip. Every flight felt like an adventure. But after 14+ years working (and flying) nonstop, that feeling has definitely cooled a bit. That said, I’m still incredibly grateful. Traveling has given me the chance to visit amazing places, meet global investors, and connect with some of the smartest people out there.

This past week was no different. I went to Palo Alto for the Brazil at Silicon Valley event and then to Miami for the LatAm Tech Forum organized by Riverwood. By the numbers: more than 30 one-on-one meetings, dozens of founders and funders, and a ton of insights to bring back and share.

But before we dive into all that, I have a story. A very real, slightly tragicomic story — because I really believe in showing the side of work and life that’s not filtered, polished, or LinkedIn-perfect. So here it goes:

I arrived at the Miami airport to catch my flight back to Brazil — everything was smooth. A 7:50 PM departure, direct to São Paulo. I was completely exhausted, so as soon as I boarded, I immediately passed out, even before any announcements were made.

About an hour later, I woke up to realize the plane hadn’t moved — and people were standing up. Something was clearly wrong. It turned out the plane had a technical issue, and the crew was attempting repairs. Several of my tech friends happened to be on the same flight, and we started speculating about what might happen next… Unfortunately, the outcome was much worse than any of us had anticipated.

After spending nearly three hours stuck inside the airplane, we were finally asked to deplane. By that time, everything at the Miami airport was already closed — except for Wendy’s. Our flight had been rescheduled for 2 AM, so we headed over to grab something to eat (we literally bought every cookie the store had), and then settled in — as you can see in the picture above — to wait for the plane.

While everyone was understandably frustrated with the situation, we also managed to share a lot of laughs. Not everyone made it into the picture — we were a big group! From Itaú to iFood, Prosus, Maya Capital, Locaweb, and Goldman Sachs Growth — we were all in it together.

After a few more hours, the bad news arrived: the flight would now depart at 10 AM. We quickly decided it was time to get a hotel — and ended up at the Miami International Airport Hotel. It was not ideal, especially since several of us, myself included, had important commitments back in Brazil on Saturday. But some things in life are simply out of our control…

We all managed to get some rest — only to wake up at 7 AM to yet another update: the flight had been moved again, this time to 3 PM. Yes, it turned into a complete nightmare.

When I finally boarded the flight, I felt nothing but relief. (And, for the record, I’m writing this from my seat on the plane.) And yes, tomorrow I head to Rio, for the Web Summit!



From Resilience to Revolution: How Brazil is Shaping the Future

Moving on to more positive news — Brazil at Silicon Valley 2025 was truly a highlight! Held from April 21–23 at Google's MP7 Event Center in Sunnyvale, California, the event gathered around 600–700 entrepreneurs, investors, and tech leaders from both Brazil and Silicon Valley.

Now in its 7th edition, BSV embraced the theme "Embracing Resilience," emphasizing how adaptability and innovation are crucial for leadership and sustainable growth, especially in times of uncertainty. The conference once again reinforced the strong bridge between the Brazilian and U.S. innovation ecosystems, with sharp focus on startups, technology, venture capital, and sustainability.

One of the moments that made me especially proud was seeing my incredible colleagues — brilliant women investors — leading an inspiring discussion on market trends. Another standout was a fireside chat between Ana Clara Martins (Atlantico) and Oliver Godement (OpenAI), where they discussed the future of AI. And of course, part of the magic of BSV lies in the quality time shared with founders and investors: from a fun Tech Run the day before the event, to endless learning moments with friends and peers.

While I won’t attempt to summarize every panel, here are the key takeaways that I’m bringing back:

1. Brazil is leading — not following — on the global stage.

Brazil is no longer a supporting actor in global innovation. According to Endeavor Brasil, Brazilian entrepreneurs, investors, and executives are active in 135 cities across 31 countries — shaping the future of business around the world.

2. Resilience is the foundation of innovation.

Across discussions, the same idea surfaced: resilience and adaptability are critical. Many founders highlighted the importance of a "no plan B" mindset to turn obstacles into competitive advantages.

3. AI is moving faster — and deeper — than we realize.

AI was a central theme. Some experts, including Stanford’s Michal Kosinski, suggested we may already be entering the AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) era. OpenAI products now reach 10% of the global population — 800 million users in just two years.

Greg Shove offered a brilliant roadmap for companies: treat AI as a thought partner, create a smart adoption policy, invest in AI champions internally, encourage use (it’s not cheating!), and expect a transformational 10× ROI over time.

4. AI Agents are coming — fast.

Within a year, everyone will have multiple AI agents handling daily tasks. Brazil, notably, has a higher proportion of OpenAI monthly active users than the U.S., and is emerging as a global leader in voice-first AI adoption. If you’re building in LatAm, the future is conversational — beyond text.

5. Brazilian startups are growing with focus and efficiency.

Despite the global VC slowdown, the mood among Brazilian founders and investors is resilient and forward-looking. Efficiency, global ambition, and sustainable growth are now at the center of the entrepreneurial playbook.

6. Innovation without inclusion is not innovation.

BSV reinforced that the future must be diverse. Initiatives supporting Black women and other underrepresented groups were celebrated throughout the event — not just discussed on stage, but embraced in action.



Mind-Blowing Innovations and Reflections

Are we past AGI already?

Michal Kosinski raised a profound question: is machine consciousness already here? The philosophical implications were a powerful reminder of the ethical questions ahead.

AI has moved from elite labs to everyone’s pocket — students, entrepreneurs, CEOs — reshaping industries at record speed.

Startups led by founders like Celine Halioua and Carolina Reis are working to extend human and animal life — pushing the boundaries of science.

Climate tech players like Twelve are transforming captured carbon into fuels and plastics — proving sustainability can also be a major economic opportunity.

The most exciting realization? Brazil is no longer “catching up” — it’s setting the pace for what comes next.



LatAm Tech Forum 2025 by Riverwood: it keeps getting better!

The LatAm Tech Forum by Riverwood is, without a doubt, one of my favorite events of the year. While it’s a closed-door gathering — press is not allowed, and I’m limited in what I can share — it remains one of the most powerful moments for the Latin American tech ecosystem.

What makes it so special is its exclusivity: attendance is by invitation only, bringing together just the CEOs and founders of the region’s top companies. It creates a truly unique environment for real, high-level conversations.

Itaú BBA has been a proud sponsor of the event for several years now, and one of the traditions I’m most passionate about is hosting our annual Women in Tech gathering right before the forum officially kicks off. Tech remains a male-dominated industry, and creating spaces for women leaders to connect, reflect, and inspire one another is essential.

This year, we started the morning with a beach run (or walk!) followed by a breakfast featuring Patricia Pomies, Global COO of Globant, who shared invaluable insights on leadership and growth.

A huge thank you to the Riverwood team for making this incredible gathering happen year after year. It’s these moments — of community, reflection, and strength — that make all the difference.



Latam AI Benchmarks 2025 by SaaSholic

A study by SaaSholic and AWS, surveying over 400 startups, shows that AI is no longer a trend in Latin America — it’s a core part of operations.

87% of startups already use AI in products or processes.

of startups already use AI in products or processes. 60% of startups founded after 2023 are "AI-first"; among older startups, only 25% are.

of startups founded after 2023 are "AI-first"; among older startups, only are. 70% of startups founded in the last three years received venture capital focused on AI.

The shift is clear: the region has moved from experimentation to real value generation, with over 70% of companies reporting tangible improvements (efficiency, churn, CAC). However, direct AI monetization is still early — for 45%, less than 10% of revenue comes from AI products.

Investors now demand real traction and defensible advantages, not just "AI" buzzwords. Success is rooted in solving local problems — in sectors like logistics, fintech, and agritech — rather than competing with Silicon Valley in foundational models.

I was a proud contributor of this report! "We're watching AI shift from theory to practice. Early investments are now translating into real gains, whether in margins, productivity, or speed. That validation is creating a ripple effect across the market, pushing more founders to prioritize AI as a core driver of operational performance."



Monday

General news:

Brazilian tech professionals earn 10% more than peers globally (excluding the U.S.), where salaries remain 1.9x higher; roles like SRE and Machine Learning command top pay. 🇧🇷

Ualá is scaling digital financial inclusion across Latin America with a 100% mobile experience, backed by SoftBank and Tencent. 🇦🇷

Hey Banco will become an independent bank in Mexico by mid-2025, offering a full range of credit, insurance, and financial services. 🇲🇽

Klap partnered with BPC to launch Visa and Mastercard acquiring services in Chile, modernizing payment infrastructure. 🇨🇱

Deals:

Exclusif raised R$65M to build a smart film factory in Portugal, expanding its PDLC technology across Europe. 🇧🇷



Tuesday

General news:

Future Climate partnered with Brazilian cities to modernize public lighting, earning carbon credits and unlocking new revenue streams. 🇧🇷

PagBrasil launched Pix Internacional in Portugal, enabling Brazilians abroad to pay with Pix. 🇧🇷🇵🇹

iFood launched the AGI Club, a curated community for Brazilian AI professionals. 🇧7">Ӻ

Valor Capital and Canary raised over R$1B for new early-stage startup funds in Brazil. 🇧🇷

Entel will invest US$640M in Chile and Peru to strengthen 4G and 5G networks. 🇨🇱🇵🇪

Temu overtook Amazon as Brazil's 3rd most visited e-commerce platform, driven by low prices and free shipping. 🇧🇷

Bankame surpassed 1M bolivianos in sales without credit cards, transforming Bolivia's financial ecosystem. 🇧🇴

Deals:

Fintalk secured R$6M from HiPartners to expand conversational AI for commerce. 🇧🇷

Nuvia raised R$10M to grow its AI-powered B2B sales agent platform. 🇧🇷

João Kepler’s Equity Group invested €2M in Netmore to accelerate European expansion. 🇧🇷🇪🇺



Wednesday

General News:

Mercado de Recebíveis launched a credit card linked to receivables, aiming to raise

Finvix from Chile was selected by Endeavor Miami to accelerate U.S. expansion, raising $2.5M. 🇨🇱🇺🇸

Filipe Nascimento became CEO of Callface, launching a new AI-driven corporate communications platform. 🇧🇷

Central Bank of Brazil posted a R$7.8B loss on swap operations in April, reversing gains from March. 🇧🇷

Servibanca is boosting real-time payment access via its ATM network across Colombia. 🇨🇴

Deals:

Fiserv agreed to acquire Brazil’s Money Money Serviços Financeiros to bolster SME financing. 🇧🇷

Coalize raised R$3.2M to expand its HR automation platform across Brazil. 🇧🇷

DGF led a R$10M investment in fleet management startup Frota 162. 🇧🇷



Thursday

General news:

Entrypoint launched a R$40M pre-seed fund targeting early exits and community-driven investments. 🇧🇷

The Schurmann family and X8 Investments launched the $200M 8th Wave Fund focused on ocean sustainability. 🌎

Harvard plans to sell $1B in private equity stakes amid financial pressures and a lawsuit against the Trump administration. 🇺🇸

Alt.bank is pivoting to B2B with its Guard credit engine, targeting partnerships with financial institutions. 🇧🇷

Deals:

i4sea raised R$7.5M to expand its climate intelligence platform internationally. 🇧🇷

e-CROSS received $300K from 500Global to streamline LATAM cross-border e-commerce. 🇧🇷🌎



Friday

General news:

The IMF approved a controversial $20B loan to Argentina under Javier Milei. 🇦🇷

São Pedro Capital launched a global tech fund aiming for R$1B in assets in 12–18 months. 🇧🇷

Costa Rica’s Tilopay is investing $500K to expand secure payment services across Central America. 🇨t;Segoe U

Apple plans to move iPhone production to India to avoid steep tariffs amid U.S.–China tensions. 🇺🇸🇮🇳

Checkout entered Brazil, aiming to revitalize operations and grow 30% revenue by 2025. 🇧🇷

Floid partnered with Mastercard and Experian to launch instant bank transfers in the U.S. 🇨🇱🇺🇸



Tech Events Radar

I have asked you again on LinkedIn what tech events do you suggest for this year, here is a selection of your responses curated by me for the



Web Summit Rio

Date: April 27-30

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Web Summit Rio is the Brazilian edition of one of the largest global technology and innovation events, known for bringing together startups, investors, company leaders and sector enthusiasts. With a program that includes lectures from renowned experts, panels on emerging trends and networking opportunities, Web Summit Rio has established itself as a strategic space to boost ideas, promote partnerships and connect the global innovation ecosystem.

More info



Itau BBA Fifth Annual Tech Summit

Date: May 13

Location: New York

Description: An afternoon in New York with the main founders & funders of LatAm with panels and 1:1 sessions.

INVITE ONLY



APIX

Date: May 15

Location: São Paulo

Description: Over the last decade, APIX has become one of the most anticipated global events focused on APIs and Integrations and its role on business strategies. A dynamic day filled with knowledge sharing and networking for professionals seeking new connections, global trends, partnership opportunities, and valuable technical and business insights regarding Open Finance, Partner Ecosystems, Legacy Modernization and Digital Experiences.

MORE INFO SOON!!!



VTEX Day

Date: June 2-3

Location: São Paulo

Description: Considered one of the largest digital commerce events in the world, VTEX Day brings together big names in retail, including customers, suppliers and influencers, in an environment dedicated to innovation and knowledge. The event is an opportunity to explore solutions, discuss trends, strengthen connections and gain valuable insights to boost business.

More info



FEBRABAN Tech

Date: June 10-12

Location: São Paulo

Description: FEBRABAN Tech is a fundamental event for the financial sector, bringing together banks, fintechs, financial institutions and experts to debate the innovations that are shaping the future of the market. Held annually by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABAN), the event reached a record of 55 thousand visitors in 2024.

More info

Others: Canary Summit 2025, H4Results 2025, 16 events by StartSe, DeepTech Days (March), Argentina Tech Week (May)



