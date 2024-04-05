LatAm Tech Weekly #156

Happy Sunday!

As promised, this week I’m taking a deeper dive into the venture numbers for Latin America, using data from Sling Hub. The region saw USD 527M invested across 54 rounds, including both equity and debt. On the equity side alone, there were 51 rounds with USD 259M invested. The median round size remains low at USD 700K, and we saw 14 M&As. Despite the smaller check sizes, Antler stood out as the most active local investor.

While Stori grabbed most of the attention this month, I want to give a special shoutout to UME. I met their team a while back and even featured them in my "Startups to Watch" column back in July 2023. Time flies, and now they’ve closed a USD 15M Series A with PayPal Ventures! Big congrats to the UME team—and maybe a little kudos to me for spotting a winner early on. Investors, take note and follow my recommendations!

Jokes aside, fintech led the way again this month, accounting for 58% of total funding.

As a side note, next week is the São Paulo Tech Week!!!! I will kick off the week being a speaker at the Itau BBA Tech Breakfast, next I will join a panel at Cubo Conecta (special edition, 10 years) alongside Riverwood, Monashees and Industry Ventures. I am also honored to be a speaker at the Global SME Forum, which is part of the G20 Program, organized by the IFC.

There’s a silver lining on the horizon! The market is now fully pricing in at least one rate cut of 25bps, with a potential for 50bps at the upcoming September 18 Fed meeting. The 10-year Treasury is sitting at 3.71%, a level we haven’t seen since June 2023, and the 2-year Treasury has dropped to 3.65%, signaling the end of the yield curve inversion.

According to PitchBook, private fundraising is showing signs of a rebound. The Q2 2024 Private Market Fundraising Report indicates fundraising over the past 12 months could settle around $1.7 trillion—the strongest result in nearly two years. This resurgence comes despite ongoing struggles in certain sub-sectors like venture capital and fund-of-funds.

Breaking it down by asset class, secondaries showed a solid gain, with 12-month fundraising increasing by $15.3 billion from the last quarter. Real assets also saw growth, with a $5.2 billion increase. Private equity and private debt are both up by over $1 billion each, reflecting a slow but steady recovery. Although these gains may seem modest in the context of the hundreds of billions raised, they represent stability in what has been a turbulent market.

On the flip side, real estate remains a weak spot, down $40.5 billion in 12-month figures. VC is also lagging, down by $4.2 billion, and funds-of-funds are $2.8 billion behind. However, these numbers are likely to improve as reported figures tend to rise by about 30% over six quarters. So, what looks like a $24 billion dip in private capital fundraising now could eventually translate into growth.

Even though VC fundraising has faced headwinds, H1 2024 still saw $84.4 billion raised across 653 funds. Andreessen Horowitz closed the largest fund at $3.8 billion, followed by Norwest Venture Partners XVII and TCV XII, each at $3.0 billion. While fund sizes have shrunk compared to the record levels of 2021, the fact that these firms are still pulling in substantial amounts shows resilience. North America accounted for $43.0 billion, or 50.9%, of total VC capital raised, with the remaining spread globally.

Although fundraising timelines have lengthened (now at 17.4 months for VC funds in H1 2024), experienced GPs are securing the majority of capital, raising nearly 70% of all funds this year. With inflation closer to target and interest rate cuts on the horizon, we may soon see capital flows unlocking across the board.

Another interesting read was from Carta. The company analyzed more than 1,800 venture capital funds that closed from 2017 to 2022 for the inaugural version of our Q1 2024 VC Fund Performance report, offering industry benchmarks for three of the most closely watched performance metrics: IRR, TVPI, and DPI. Among this sample, there’s a clear age-related trend. The older the vintage, the higher the median IRR.s).

The markets for both startup investing and startup exits were in a state of steady growth during the late 2010s and early 2020s. The older vintages in this cohort had more time to take advantage of those favorable environments and produce higher returns. The 2021 and 2022 vintages, meanwhile, have largely operated in an environment marked by fewer deals, fewer exits, and falling valuations.

These newer vintages have had less time to produce returns for their LPs. And the time they have had at their disposal has been much less advantageous.

To be clear, the 2021 and 2022 vintages are still extremely early in their life cycles. A final judgment on their performance won’t be possible for many years. Yet at this current moment in time, they don’t compare too favorably to their slightly older counterparts.

Because of the usual J-curve in fund performance, the IRR and TVPI data for the 2021 and 2022 fund vintages will likely improve in the years to come, regardless of the specific twists and turns of the wider venture market. But whether they can catch up to prior vintages will depend on whether—and when—the tech sector sees a true bounceback in exit activity.

To wrap up, - I know it’s been a long intro, but please bear with me. My friend Tom Ruszkay, from Lazard, wrote a very interesting summary of the current state of of the tech market in LatAm. It was actually a whatsapp - but for my readers, I’ll summarize my key takeaways here!

Over the past 12 months, founders and boards have been forced to make tough decisions, which are now starting to yield positive results. Many late-stage growth founders have managed to guide their companies into positive free cash flow. However, the next hurdle is for these companies to grow into their valuations. He notes that founders and investors are now applying multiples of 10-15x to realistic potential bottom lines for the next 5-10 years, rather than to optimistic revenue scenarios, as was the case in previous years. With listed company multiples nearing 10-year averages, simply achieving growth and profitability may not be sufficient, and in some cases, alternative exit strategies are being discussed.



A key concern remains around exit options. In Brazil, there have only been three M&A exits above US$1bn (Sem Parar, 99, and Pismo). Lazard points out that many founders hesitate before raising capital that would push valuations above US$300m, as exit opportunities are limited for companies in the US$300m to US$1bn range. These companies are often too large to be easily acquired but too small for an IPO. In LatAm, unlike in the U.S., incumbents and PE firms have not stepped in as aggressively as expected. Consolidation through all-stock transactions is becoming more common, as exit opportunities remain scarce, and relative value discussions are often easier than standalone valuation negotiations.



Additionally, it seems like a new class of founders has emerged, with fewer “copycat models” and a greater focus on solving real problems. Geographically, Brazil continues to dominate with 50-60% of the activity, though Colombia and Mexico are developing thriving ecosystems of their own. Despite its well-known challenges, Argentina remains a significant hub of talent, driven by its entrepreneurial resilience, commonly referred to as *“La Garra Argentina.”



State of the Market for Fundraising



Global awareness of LatAm's potential for growth capital is at an all-time high. Investors, including those without local teams, are closely following developments in the region. Recently, new players like Bond Capital, Summit Partners, and Lux Capital have shown interest in LatAm stories.



Fundraising is increasingly resembling M&A, with complex investment term negotiations becoming the norm. Clean deals are rare, with minimum returns, unpriced rounds, and large liquidation preferences frequently appearing in contracts. Additionally, due diligence processes have lengthened considerably compared to previous years. Founders must now provide clear explanations for any cash burn, as investors are focused on capital-efficient companies. The current market favors companies that have already found a path to profitability and are looking to expand into new markets, with M&A being the preferred use of proceeds.



The dynamics around founder secondaries have also shifted. While founders were able to cash out in 2020-21, the practice became taboo in 2022-23. However, the market has now normalized, and funds are more accepting of founders taking small secondaries to stay focused on scaling their businesses.



On the fund side, raising new funds remains challenging. Liquidity and DPI discussions often mask underlying permanent loss issues.Early-stage investors are seizing opportunities to cash out when possible, and dry powder is more abundant in growth funds. LPs are split between those who over-allocated to the 2020-21 VC vintage and may face losses, and those with a long-term perspective who continue to allocate to top-tier mega-funds and niche asset managers.



Monday

General news:

Bitso has promoted Bárbara Espir to Country Manager in Brazil, making her the first woman to lead a crypto exchange in the country - GO GIRL!

B3 and Rendimento join over 30 payment initiators in Brazil's open banking ecosystem. This move aims to enhance financial services by broadening payment options and fostering competition. The addition of these key players underscores the growing importance of open banking in improving financial efficiency and innovation in Brazil.

Colombian fintech Ontop, founded in 2020, is streamlining global talent acquisition and payroll management. The platform facilitates efficient hiring and compliance with international contracts, payrolls, and payments. Recently, Ontop partnered with Uruguayan paytech Bamboo Payments to enhance payment solutions across Latin America.

Lazo, an AI-driven platform for startup founders, has been selected for TechCrunch Disrupt 2024's Startup Battlefield. Chosen as one of the top 200 global startups, the Argentine company will showcase its technology in Silicon Valley from October 28-30.

Google's economic impact in Mexico reached MX$278 billion (US$13.8 billion) in 2023, driven by services like Search, Ads, and the Play Store. The Android ecosystem created 170,800 jobs, while Google Workspace saved workers an estimated 283 hours per year.

Chilean streaming startup Zapping has appointed Matías Délano as its new country manager in Brazil, aiming to grow its subscriber base to 30,000 by the end of 2024 and 100,000 by 2025. To support this, the company is seeking $10-15M in a Series A round, with 60% earmarked for Brazil's operations, focusing on marketing and expansion. Zapping, which operates with over 100 channels and key partnerships, plans to strengthen its local team and expand its presence through ISP partnerships.

Mercado Bitcoin (MB) is partnering with OpenAI to launch an AI-powered virtual assistant for customer service and investment recommendations. The chatbot will support tasks like opening support tickets and suggesting personalized investment portfolios. Set to launch in Q3, this initiative is part of MB's international expansion. Initially available on MB's website, the assistant will later be integrated into the app and WhatsApp.

Cybercrime in Mexico is on track to surpass the profits of drug trafficking, driven by low operational costs and global reach, according to SILIKN. The rise in cybercrime is linked to increased digital adoption, making it one of Mexico's most profitable illegal activities. Traditional organized crime groups are collaborating with cybercriminals, using advanced techniques to evade detection.

bSide Consulting is expanding in Mexico by leveraging 20+ years of cloud expertise, especially with Microsoft Azure. They stand out by combining specialized skills with large contract capabilities, securing major projects from top Mexican firms. Notable achievements include automating processes for OXXO.

Roberta Rosenburg has been appointed as the new CFO of Topaz, a techfin under Grupo Stefanini. With 25 years of finance experience, she will lead the restructuring of the company's financial operations, enhance analytical skills, and streamline teams post-acquisition. Topaz has also secured a Central Bank license to process Pix transactions, enabling its expansion into private banking and international markets.

Deals:

PsycoAI, a startup leveraging AI to enhance healthcare operations and HR, has secured R$ 2.5 million in a pre-seed round led by Dr. Consulta.



Tuesday

General news:

Foreign investor interest in Brazil has improved, but IPOs are expected to be delayed until 2025 due to interest rate differences between the U.S. and Brazil, according to Itaú BBA. While the U.S. market has seen significant IPO activity, Brazilian companies are still waiting for more favorable conditions. Some firms, like CantuStore, are preparing for future IPOs, having strengthened governance through private equity investments. Itaú BBA forecasts 25 transactions in 2025, including up to five IPOs, as market conditions improve.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming Open Finance by enabling hyper-personalization of financial services. With over 42 million data-sharing consents recorded by January 2024, AI's role in analyzing data and automating processes is crucial. AI enhances product recommendations, improves process efficiency, and offers tailored customer interactions.

Sororitê has launched a R$25M Venture Capital fund to invest in early-stage startups founded or co-founded by women. Focused on scalable businesses, the Sororitê Fund 1 will target sectors like fintech, healthtech, agritech, and retailtech. The fund, led by investors Erica Fridman and Jaana Goeggel, aims to deploy investments over the next five years.

Jeeves, a global financial management platform, has appointed Gustavo Gorenstein as its new CEO in Brazil, aiming to accelerate its expansion in the country. Gorenstein, a seasoned fintech entrepreneur, previously founded Poup and BxBlue and held leadership roles at PicPay. Jeeves, which entered Brazil in 2022, raised a $75M credit line to boost its growth, focusing on localized services like Jeeves Pay.

Argentine food app Morfy is set to launch in Chile in November, starting with over 150 restaurants in Santiago. Founded by Juani Caffa, Tomás Calvagna, and Matías Tebele, the app has already raised $500K to expand across Latin America.

Chilean startup ZeroQ celebrates the first anniversary of its IPO on the Santiago Stock Exchange via the ScaleX platform, raising $3M. Founded by Ernesto Erdmann and Xania Pantoja, ZeroQ uses AI to optimize public service wait times. The funds have fueled regional expansion into Colombia and Peru, while consolidating operations in Chile, where they've handled over 100M customer interactions.

AI is transforming e-commerce in Brazil, with 75% of companies already leveraging AI technology, according to Ebit/Nielsen. AI enhances customer experiences by personalizing product offers, improving sales by up to 218%. It optimizes catalog management, from content quality to targeted promotions, and allows companies to better understand consumer needs.

Hardware startups are leading the way in climate tech, with strong potential to reduce carbon emissions over the next 25 years, according to the "50 by 2050" report by Congruent Ventures and Silicon Valley Bank. The report highlights the role of private companies in addressing climate change, particularly in manufacturing, energy, and deep tech sectors.

Deals:

Ecuadorian fintech AltScore has raised R$47M in a Series A round to expand in Latin America and Brazil. Led by Haymaker Ventures, the round included participation from BuenTrip Ventures, Caffeinated Capital, FarOut Ventures, TechStars, and Kamay Ventures, which contributed R$3.5M.



Wednesday

General news:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a R$10.1 billion ($1.8 billion) investment to expand its cloud infrastructure in Brazil by 2034. This new funding aims to meet the growing demand for cloud services and generative AI in Brazil and Latin America.

Upload Ventures, backed by SoftBank, is steering clear of credit fintechs and agritechs, focusing instead on AI-driven startups. Co-founder Carlos Simonsen cites AI's potential to boost productivity in sectors like banking and healthcare, contrasting it with the high risks in fintech and agritech. Upload Ventures, formed from a SoftBank spinoff, manages two funds totaling $320 million, with a strong emphasis on global tech companies and Latin American growth.

BNDES has launched a R$2 billion credit line to boost data center investments in Brazil, supporting the digitalization of the country's businesses. With resources from BNDES and the FUST fund, the initiative is part of Mission 4 of the Nova Indústria Brasil plan.

Scala Data Centers has signed an agreement to invest R$ 3 billion in the first phase of its "Scala AI City" project in Eldorado do Sul, near Porto Alegre. This digital infrastructure development will feature 54 MW capacity, surpassing markets like Argentina and Uruguay. Scala AI City aims to position Rio Grande do Sul as a global leader in AI innovation.

Carlos Mauad is leaving his role as CEO of MagaluBank to become the Chief Operating Officer at PagBank, starting September 16. After 18 months at MagaluBank, Mauad cited the opportunity to tackle new challenges at a larger, publicly traded company as a key factor in his decision.

Terracotta Ventures, a VC firm specializing in real estate, is expanding beyond equity investments. Alongside its venture capital operations, it will now offer real estate funds, debentures, and FIDCs. With a portfolio of 17 companies and over R$360M raised, Terracotta aims to provide tailored financing options for startups, such as Solve, a fintech that secured R$30M in real estate credit.

Factorial, the Spanish HR software unicorn, has appointed Antonia Tourinho, former Santander executive, as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for Brazil. Antonia will lead the company’s revenue growth strategy, reporting directly to the Brazilian CEO, Renan Conde.

Brazilian startup WideLabs is harnessing AI, powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), to transform Alzheimer treatment and cultural preservation. One of its innovations, bAIgrapher, generates autobiographies for Alzheimer patients, aiding memory recall through personalized stories. WideLabs also developed Amazonia IA, a large-scale Portuguese language model, to preserve Brazilian culture and reduce dependency on foreign tech.

Akilomba, a tech school founded by Isadora Ribeiro, focuses on training Black professionals in technology. Initially a networking group, Akilomba now offers affordable courses, starting with product design, to help underserved professionals break into the tech industry. With a mission to increase representation, the school charges R$55.50 per month and plans to expand into fields like service design and front-end development.

Afya, in partnership with Microsoft, has launched a free AI guide for doctors, offering practical tips to integrate AI into daily medical practice. Developed by medical experts, the e-book provides step-by-step instructions on using AI tools like chatbots and optimizing prompts for efficient results.

The recent Operation Concierge by Brazil's Federal Police has highlighted the criminal risks facing fintechs. Targeting illegal fintechs offering clandestine accounts, the operation led to 14 arrests and 60 searches, uncovering links to organized crime.

OpenAI is negotiating to raise $6.5 billion from investors, with its valuation reaching $150 billion—up from $86 billion earlier this year. This new valuation solidifies its position as one of the world's most valuable startups. Additionally, the company seeks $5 billion in debt through a revolving credit line. Thrive Capital is expected to lead the funding round, with Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia potentially participating.

Deals:

Coploy, an AI-powered video interview platform, secured R$1.5M in funding, led by investors Luiz Nacif and Renato Castro. The startup, which has conducted over 10,000 interviews in six months, aims for 2.5 million by 2025. Coploy’s platform reduces hiring lead time by 80% and costs by 60%, offering detailed candidate assessments and personalized feedback.

Brazilian fitness app Utreino, co-founded by actress Flávia Alessandra and presenter Otaviano Costa, has secured an investment from Moriah Asset. This marks Moriah's first foray into apps, breaking its tradition of investing in physical products.

Falconi has orchestrated the merger of Trust Cybersecurity and GC Security, creating Vultus, a new cybersecurity player in Brazil. Positioned as a one-stop-shop for cybersecurity solutions, Vultus aims to generate over R$ 100 million in revenue within four years, leveraging expertise in governance, risk assessment, and technical implementation.



Thursday

General news:

Y Combinator, Silicon Valley's renowned startup accelerator, will double its annual number of cohorts from two to four starting in 2025. This move aims to increase support for early-stage startups and broaden their impact. The accelerator's expanded schedule reflects its growing role in nurturing innovation and scaling new ventures.

Brazil’s Central Bank has mandated that all financial institutions send "Pix fraud alerts" to customers. Starting in six months, institutions must notify users of suspicious transactions to confirm legitimacy.

SRM Ventures has launched a R$ 500M fund blending venture capital and debt, aimed at fintechs that need both growth capital and funding for lending. This "venture credit" model provides equity-like investments without burdening fintechs with the cost of raising rounds solely to fund credit. SRM's portfolio includes 14 fintechs, with plans to expand to 20-25. Notable investments include Vetwork, aiming to become a bank for vet clinics, and Juvo, which offers credit to low-income consumers using smartphones as collateral.

Oracle has appointed Renata Zanuto, former co-leader at Cubo Itaú, to lead its new Innovation Ecosystem Development division. This global initiative aims to strengthen Oracle's ties with startups and key players in the innovation ecosystem, including investors and accelerators.

Deals:

Beep Saúde has raised R$ 100 million in a new funding round, valuing the healthtech at R$ 1.2 billion. The company reported R$ 300 million in annualized revenue and 60% growth in 2023. CEO Vander Corteze secured the investment from The Lightsmith Group during Brazil Week in New York. Beep, now profitable, plans to use the funds to enhance its logistics technology, optimizing nurse mobility for at-home medical services.

Mastercard has acquired cybersecurity firm Recorded Future for $2.6B to strengthen its AI-driven defense against digital threats. Recorded Future, backed by Google Ventures and In-Q-Tel, serves 1.9K clients in 75 countries.

Alpop, a fintech focused on providing housing credit for low-income individuals with negative credit histories, raised R$ 20 million in funding led by Smart Money Venture. Inspired by Quinto Andar, Alpop bridges the gap between tenants and landlords through partnerships with real estate agencies, offering innovative risk analysis tools.

FitBank has acquired 100% of Rodobank, a fintech specializing in road freight transport, in a stock-for-stock deal. Previously holding a 30% stake, FitBank now integrates Rodobank's banking infrastructure, targeting Brazil's R$500 billion transport market. Rodobank, which processed R$2 billion in transactions in 2023, will continue independent operations while FitBank strengthens its offerings, including credit services. This acquisition also supports FitBank's international expansion plans, having already entered Mexico and Guatemala.

Yolo Bank, a fintech using AI to predict student loan defaults, secured nearly R$3 million ($500k) in a pre-seed round led by Marathon Ventures. The investment will enhance its AI technology and fund new hires as the company expands.

TraderPal, a Costa Rican wealthtech startup, is investing $4 million to develop its card services in Central America in partnership with Volcán Group.



Friday

General news:

OpenAI has unveiled its latest AI model, o1, which brings advanced reasoning capabilities, allowing it to solve complex problems with greater efficiency. Unlike previous models, o1 can make inferences and decisions based on limited information, similar to human reasoning. It excelled in tasks like solving 83% of International Math Olympiad problems, far surpassing GPT-4's 13%. While promising, o1 still faces challenges, including slower response times and ethical concerns around its use in critical decisions. Access is available for ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers, with business and education users next week.

Stone is reportedly exploring the sale of Linx, and Totvs might be a potential buyer, according to Neofeed. Stone acquired Linx, a major retail tech provider, in 2020 for R$ 6.7 billion, but analysts now estimate its value has dropped by half. Totvs, which previously competed for Linx, could leverage synergies in retail and e-commerce sectors.

Brazil's Central Bank (BC) plans to launch a public consultation on banking as a service (BaaS) regulation in Q4 2024, according to Otávio Damaso, Director of Regulation. The BC aims to gather input to ensure BaaS operates transparently and sustainably within the financial ecosystem. Damaso also noted that regulatory adjustments may be needed for tokenization, emphasizing its potential to enhance efficiency in financial systems through improved reconciliation, reduced intermediaries, and market interoperability.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has lifted the account freeze on Elon Musk's Starlink and X (formerly Twitter) after transferring R$18.3 million to the federal government. The funds are intended to cover judicial fines imposed on X for failing to remove hate speech and not appointing a legal representative in Brazil. The accounts were blocked in August, shortly after X announced its exit from the country due to legal threats.

Thrasio, once a $6 billion startup and a model for marketplace consolidators like Brazil’s Merama, has filed for bankruptcy, triggering tensions among its institutional investors. Oaktree Capital, which had invested $739 million, criticized Advent and Silver Lake for mismanaging the company, claiming they failed to implement necessary processes and controls.

Warren Investimentos has strengthened its investment team by hiring former Magnetis CIO Marcelo Romero. With 18 years of experience, Marcelo will drive the development of scalable investment products and solutions.

Deals:

In a major deal, Flutter, the world's largest online betting group, has acquired a 56% stake in Brazilian betting giant NSX, owner of Betnacional, Mr. Jack.bet, and PagBet, for $350 million. This merger values the combined entities, including Betfair, at over $1 billion, creating Brazil's first betting unicorn. The deal highlights the booming online gambling market in Brazil, expected to grow rapidly, raising concerns about potential social impacts and regulatory challenges.

Manutara Ventures has invested $750K in Atomic Kitchens, a Chilean foodtech focused on connecting food franchises with dark kitchens through data-driven technology. The investment aims to support Atomic Kitchens' expansion in Latin America and develop new business lines.

Positive Company has acquired a stake in Zaya, a healthy snacks and flour brand. This move expands Positive's portfolio, which includes brands like A Tal da Castanha and Plant Power, to now include snacks. The goal is to increase Zaya's distribution to 20,000 points of sale over the next three years, up from 800.



Tech Events Radar:

First of all I would like to thank you all for sending me several interesting tech events that will happen in the upcoming months!! The list is very extensive. Here, I’ll share the ones I found more interesting - which is not necessarily true given that it is based on my own opinion! If you like tech events, I encourage you to access my LinkedIn post that has the entire list!!!!



Global SME Finance Forum 2024

Date: September, 16-18

Location: São Paulo

Description: The SME Finance Forum works to expand access to finance for small and medium businesses. The Forum operates a global membership network that brings together financial institutions, technology companies, and development finance institutions to share knowledge, spur innovation, and promote the growth of SMEs.

More info



4Founders Forum Brazil 2024 – Valor, DSV10, Kaszek, Google Cloud, Zendesk

Date: September 18

Location: Sao Paulo

INVITE ONLY



Sao Paulo Tech Week

Dates: Sept 16-22

Location: São Paulo

Description: Several events focused in LatAm Tech taking place in the city. Notably, Cubo Conecta will happen on September 18.

More info



Gartner CIO & IT EXECUTIVE

Dates: Sept 23-25

Location: São Paulo

Overview: Future of IT

More info



Microsoft AI Tour - São Paulo

Date: September 26

Location: São Paulo

Overview: AI (including opening with Satya)

More info



Bossa Summit 2024

Dates: Sept 25-26

Location: São Paulo

Description: his event is a major gathering for the Venture Capital market, featuring over 400 speakers, extensive networking opportunities, and a range of workshops and mentoring sessions. It's designed to bring together more than 10,000 attendees, offering around 200 hours of content on business and innovation.

More info



LAVCA Week 2024

Date: October 8-11

Location: Conrad NY Downtown

Description: LAVCA Week convenes leading private capital investors from Latin America and around the globe each year for a series of meaningful discussions and private meetings covering the latest trends in private equity, venture capital and other private capital strategies. Participation at LAVCA Week is carefully curated and capped. LAVCA Members, non-member private capital investors and qualified institutional investors are invited to attend. LAVCA Members have access to special early bird rates through 29 August 2024.

More info



Snowflake World Tour - The Era of Enterprise AI (São Paulo)

Date: October 8

Location: São Paulo

Description: Snowflake’s global event gathering the technology industry to discuss innovations to accelerate AI development within enterprises. The event will have over 15 learning sessions and several networking opportunities.

More info



AsaaS Connect

Date: October 10

Location: São Paulo

Description: This event is designed to bring together leaders and professionals interested in the latest trends in technology, business, and finance. The one-day event offers a comprehensive experience, including presentations from top industry experts, networking opportunities, and insights into innovative solutions that can drive business success. Asaas Connect 2024 follows the success of its previous edition, which attracted around 1,500 participants and featured notable speakers such as Randi Zuckerberg, who discussed the future of the metaverse. I will be a speaker… see you there?!

More info



REC ‘n’ Play

Date: November 6-9

Location: Recife

Description: Annual innovation and technology festival aimed at fostering creativity, technology, and entrepreneurship. It brings together professionals, students, and enthusiasts through workshops, lectures, and cultural activities, providing a platform for learning, networking, and collaboration. The event highlights Recife's role as a growing hub for innovation in Brazil, connecting participants with industry experts and new trends.

More info



Stats Conf

Date: November 8-9

Location: São Paulo

Description: Bitcoin only technology event - crypto, finance, blockchain

More info



#fswk24 - O Momento Atual dos VCs na Saúde

Date: November 6

Location: Rio de Janeiro

Description: This event focuses on the current landscape and opportunities for venture capital investments in the healthcare sector. Attendees will gain insights into the latest trends, challenges, and strategies for investing in health tech startups and innovative healthcare solutions.

More info

Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.