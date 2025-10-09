LATAM Airlines September 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for September 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported an 8.7% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 9.6% increase in the group’s international operations and a 14% increase in LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic capacity.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), increased 8.8% year over year, with growth across all segments. LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic market recorded year-over-year growth of 17%. The consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) for September 2025 stood at 84.2%, remaining flat on a year-over-year basis.

During the month, LATAM Airlines transported almost 7.3 million passengers, an increase of 8% year over year. Year to date, LATAM Airlines has transported 64.5 million passengers across its network.

September 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from LTM, another airline company that has reported traffic numbers for September 2025 is Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for September 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.4 million in September 2025, reflecting a 2% year-over-year increase. The September load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 94% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. RYAAY operated more than 107,000 flights in September 2025.

We would like to remind investors that Ryanair carried 200.2 million passengers in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year. As a result, RYAAY is now the world’s leading low-fare airline in terms of passenger traffic, with low fares and reduced costs acting as the main catalyst.

Given this encouraging backdrop, Ryanair expects its fiscal 2026 traffic to grow 3% to 206 million passengers, due to heavily delayed Boeing BA delivery delays.

