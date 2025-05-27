Last Week in AI

Last week was amazing for AI fans. By Wednesday, so much had already happened that I decided I had to host my first X Space just to talk about all of it.



So I invited a sharp tech-savvy colleague, Ethan Feller, for a 1-hour sit-down on Friday where we each shared our "top 5" reveals of the week.



To set the context, early Monday began with Jensen Huang's Computex keynote in Taiwan. Then we rolled into Microsoft's Build developer conference and Google I/O.



And the hits kept coming with Anthropic unveiling new Claude capabilities... and then there was a quiet little acquisition that is probably nothing.



Yeah right! Sam Altman's OpenAI threw down $6.4 billion to buy infamous Apple AAPL designer Jony Ive's private company.



While the world waits for Tim "Apple" to show us what comes after the iPhone, Sam isn't waiting around to find out and he may have just stole somebody's lunch money to create the first AI-native device!



My Top 3



For the X Space we did, Ethan and I agreed that our "top 3" would not be duplicated. Other than that, we were free to pick anything. And he found some good ones I hadn't even heard of like a digital biotech company called Future House.



Their human scientists used their AI Scientist to come up with a new way to treat dry macular degeneration. This is something Jensen gets very excited about as he calls this the century of "digital biology."



I made the video attached to this article as an experiment before our chat and it's something I might do every other week. It has at least 5 of my favorite reveals.



Here were my top 3...



1. NVIDIA NVDA at Computex: AI Factories



I wrote on this last Monday right after Jensen's keynote: NVIDIA "AI Factories" -- More Than Clever Marketing?



2. Microsoft MSFT Build: Discovery, a new enterprise agentic AI platform to accelerate R&D. A Microsoft scientist demonstrated Discovery on stage as it created a synthetic polymer for cooling without any PFAS "forever" chemicals.



3. Google I/O: Sergey Brin said “We fully intend that Gemini will be the very first AGI.” I also give my rant on AGI, consciousness, and "the simulation."



Brin also emphasized that this was the most exciting time to be a computer scientist. He didn't understand how anyone could remain in retirement with so much innovation happening at the frontiers. He certainly couldn't.



The innovation arm of Alphabet GOOGL also had many other treats at Google I/O. One that really caught my eye was Veo 3, an AI-driven visual graphics creator that is blowing up the internet as I type.



This is why OpenAI and Elon Musk's xAI are buying so many NVIDIA GPUs. They know the future of compute infrastructure to run the world's insatiable demand for intelligence cannot be built fast enough.



So whether it's for Tesla TSLA FSD cars, Optimus humanoid robots, or xAI Grok computational science, the AI Economy is bootstrapping itself to prominence in ways we hardly imagined 5 years ago.



Check out my video and see what it created that I'm especially excited about for youth STEM education!



