Last Call: Should You Load Up on Intel Stock Before 2025 Ends?

Key Points

Intel stock soared in 2025.

The company hired a new CEO, slashed costs, and improved its balance sheet.

Looking ahead, Intel will need to win foundry customers and overcome the impact of soaring memory chip prices.

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) soared nearly 90% in 2025 as a new CEO took the reins. The U.S. government, Nvidia, and SoftBank injected billions of dollars through equity investments, bolstering Intel's balance sheet, while layoffs and other cost-cutting measures reduced expenses.

Several factors must align for Intel in 2026 for the stock to continue its rally, and the company will need to overcome a major headwind.

Foundry, CPUs, and memory prices

First and foremost, Intel needs to secure a major customer for its foundry business. Rumors have emerged that Apple is considering a version of the Intel 18A process, which would be a huge win if a deal can be worked out. Intel will also need to show tangible progress in securing customers for its upcoming Intel 14A process, which is scheduled for 2027.

Those process nodes will also play a critical role in Intel's product business. Panther Lake and Nova Lake, two PC CPU families that will use the Intel 18A process, are set to launch in 2026. Intel has been losing market share to AMD for years, partly due to Intel's manufacturing edge evaporating. Intel's new manufacturing processes should at least close the gap with TSMC, AMD's manufacturing partner.

Working against Intel is the current state of the memory chip market. Memory chip prices are soaring as demand outstrips supply amid the AI boom, and there's little hope for relief anytime soon. This situation will push up the price of PCs, which could hurt demand and make it difficult for Intel's PC CPU business to grow in 2026.

For long-term investors, it's important to remember that the memory chip headwind is temporary. Intel's foundry represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, particularly as custom-designed chips proliferate. While Intel stock could go either way in 2026, when you zoom out, the picture looks promising.

Timothy Green has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.