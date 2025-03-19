News & Insights

Stocks

Is Las Vegas Sands Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

March 19, 2025 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

Nevada-based Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) develops, owns, and operates six integrated resorts in Macau and Singapore. Valued at $31.3 billion by market cap, the company’s integrated resorts feature luxurious accommodations, casinos, entertainment, malls, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” Las Vegas Sands fits the bill perfectly. Given the company’s strong portfolio of high-end luxury resorts and casinos, its valuation above this mark is unsurprising.

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

Despite its strengths, Las Vegas Sands has dropped 23.6% from its 52-week high of $56.60 touched on Dec. 9, 2024. Moreover, LVS stock has plunged 15.2% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.4% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Las Vegas Sands’ performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. While LVS gained 6.1% over the past six months, outpacing SPX’s marginal dip during the same time frame, LVS stock tanked 14.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming SPX’s 9% gains over the past year.

To confirm the downturn, LVS has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since mid-December 2024 and below its 200-day moving average since mid-January with some fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

Las Vegas Sands’ stock prices soared 11.1% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Jan. 29. Five of the six resorts owned by LVS are located in Macao and the slowdown in the Chinese economy after the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the company’s financials. Although spending per visitor has remained below pre-pandemic levels, it has observed some recovery during the quarter. While LVS observed a marginal decline in net revenues compared to the year-ago quarter to $2.9 billion, it surpassed the Street’s expectations by a notable margin which boosted investor confidence.

However, its adjusted net income dropped 10.8% year-over-year to $387 million and its adjusted EPS of $0.54 missed the analysts’ estimates by 10%. Following the initial surge, LVS stock prices remained in red for five subsequent trading sessions.

Meanwhile, LVS has notably outperformed its peer MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) 13.8% decline over the past six months and 27.8% drop over the past year.

Among the 16 analysts covering the LVS stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $57.92 suggests a 33.9% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MGM
LVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.