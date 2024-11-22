Larvotto Resources Director Increases Share Holdings

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Larvotto Resources Limited has announced that Director Anna Nahajski-Staples has increased her holdings in the company by converting 650,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares. This change reflects her indirect interest through entities Paloma Capital Pty Ltd and SJCF Pty Ltd. The conversion was valued at $0.475 per share, enhancing her total shares in Larvotto Resources.

For further insights into AU:LRV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.