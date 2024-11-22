Larvotto Resources Director Increases Share Holdings

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.
Larvotto Resources Limited has announced that Director Anna Nahajski-Staples has increased her holdings in the company by converting 650,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares. This change reflects her indirect interest through entities Paloma Capital Pty Ltd and SJCF Pty Ltd. The conversion was valued at $0.475 per share, enhancing her total shares in Larvotto Resources.
