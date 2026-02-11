LARK Rises 3% on Y/Y Q4 Earnings Growth, Margins & Solid Cost Control

Landmark Bancorp LARK shares have gained 3% since reporting fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28, reflecting investors’ optimism about the company’s expanding margins and strong earnings growth. Improved net interest income and disciplined expense management primarily supported the performance. Read our earnings blog: Landmark Bancorp Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strong Margins

Banking Operations of Landmark Bancorp

LARK operates as the holding company for Landmark National Bank, providing community banking services across Kansas. The company’s performance is largely driven by net interest income, loan growth and deposit trends. In 2025, Landmark benefited from higher asset yields, lower funding costs and steady loan production, signaling continued balance sheet strength.

LARK’s Q4 Earnings

Landmark reported net income of $4.7 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, compared with $3.3 million, or 54 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. For 2025, net earnings increased 44.4% year over year to $18.8 million. Diluted earnings per share rose to $3.07 from $2.15 in 2024.

Net interest income totaled $14.8 million in the fourth quarter, up 19.3% from the prior-year period. The net interest margin expanded to 4.03%, reflecting a 52-basis-point improvement from the year-ago quarter and a 20-basis-point increase sequentially.

Total revenues increased 2.9% to $18.7 million from the prior quarter.

Loan & Deposit Trends

As of Dec. 31, 2025, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, slightly down from the prior quarter due to lower commercial and residential balances, partially offset by growth in commercial real estate and agriculture loans.

For the full year, average loans grew 11.5%, primarily driven by commercial real estate and residential mortgage production.

Total deposits increased $63.4 million in the quarter to $1.4 billion, mainly reflecting growth in money market and checking accounts. The loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 79.1% at the year-end.

Asset Quality & Capital Position

Non-performing loans totaled $10 million, or 0.90% of gross loans, at the year-end. The allowance for credit losses was $12.5 million, representing 1.12% of the total gross loans.

Capital levels remained solid. Tangible common equity to tangible assets improved to 8.03% from 7.66% in the prior quarter. Book value per share increased to $26.44, while tangible book value per share rose to $20.79.

Dividend Announcement

Landmark’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 21 cents per share, payable Feb. 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 12, 2026.

Overall, Landmark Bancorp delivered strong year-over-year earnings growth in the fourth quarter, supported by margin expansion, steady loan production and disciplined cost control.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.