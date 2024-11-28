Lark Distilling Sees Increase in Substantial Holdings

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has seen a change in substantial holdings with Perennial Value Management Limited’s voting power in the company increasing from 12.33% to 13.39%. The changes were due to various market transactions involving Citicorp Nominees, HSBC, Northern Trust, and BNP Paribas Securities Services. This shift in holdings reflects active trading and investment interest in Lark Distilling’s shares.

