Lark Distilling Issues New Employee Incentives

May 26, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd has announced the issue of 6,409,168 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme on May 27, 2024. These securities, identified by the ASX code LRKAE, will not be quoted on the ASX and are part of the company’s efforts to incentivize employees.

