Lark Distilling Issues New Employee Incentives

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd has announced the issue of 6,409,168 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme on May 27, 2024. These securities, identified by the ASX code LRKAE, will not be quoted on the ASX and are part of the company’s efforts to incentivize employees.

For further insights into AU:LRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.