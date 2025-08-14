Larimar Beats Q2 Loss Estimates

Key Points GAAP EPS loss of $0.41 in Q2 2025 beat analyst expectations for a larger loss of $0.48 per share.

R&D expenses (GAAP) rose 19% to $23.4 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, primarily due to higher consulting, personnel, and clinical costs related to BLA and confirmatory study activities.

Cash and securities at the end of Q2 2025 totaled $138.5 million, with pro forma cash of $203.6 million following a mid-July capital raise.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on treatments for rare diseases such as Friedreich’s ataxia, reported its second quarter results on August 14, 2025. The key news was a net loss per share (GAAP) of $0.41 in Q2 2025, which was smaller than the expected $0.48 loss forecast by analysts. While the company reported no revenue, expenses grew due to accelerated clinical trial activities for its lead drug candidate. Management affirmed that all critical clinical and regulatory milestones remain on schedule, with a backlog of cash reserves bolstered by a recent public offering. Overall, it was a quarter marked by steady progress in drug development and strategic capital deployment.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.41) $(0.48) $(0.34) (20.6%) Revenue N/A $0.0 N/A n/m Research & Development Expenses $23.4 million $19.7 million 18.8% General & Administrative Expenses $4.4 million $4.9 million (10.2%) Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities (end of period) $138.5 million

What Larimar Therapeutics Does and Where It’s Focused

Larimar Therapeutics develops treatments for serious rare diseases, with its primary drug candidate being nomlabofusp for Friedreich’s ataxia. This is a genetic disorder that causes nervous system damage and movement problems. Nomlabofusp is designed to increase frataxin (FXN) protein levels in cells—a key deficiency in people with the disease. The drug uses the company's Cell Penetrating Peptide (CPP) platform to deliver treatment inside patient cells, which is uncommon among existing therapies.

Recently, the company's focus has been on completing key clinical studies and preparing for a global Phase 3 trial for nomlabofusp. It is also scaling its research and development spend to not only advance clinical programs but to carry out the work required for a planned biologics license application (BLA) submission. Success for the company depends on delivering positive clinical trial results, achieving regulatory approvals, and managing cash efficiently as it remains a clinical-stage company with no current product revenue.

Quarter in Review: Clinical Activity and Financial Highlights

During the quarter, the company took significant steps forward in clinical research. Enrollment has expanded for nomlabofusp studies, now including children as young as two years old. In May, it began transitioning to a freeze-dried (lyophilized) formulation, which is the commercial-ready version. Importantly, the company expects to present initial data from a higher-dose open label study and an adolescent pharmacokinetic study in September 2025, marking two meaningful milestones for the program.

Research and development expenses increased 19% to $23.4 million in Q2 2025, compared to $19.7 million in Q2 2024. This increase was driven by higher spending on consulting, increased personnel costs, and greater activity related to upcoming confirmatory studies needed for the BLA submission. General and administrative costs (GAAP) decreased about 10% to $4.4 million in Q2 2025, compared to $4.9 million in Q2 2024, aided by lower noncash stock compensation and professional services fees.

Larimar received written guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the period. The FDA is open to considering skin frataxin protein concentrations as a surrogate marker for expedited approval, with final acceptability to be determined upon review of future data. The regulator also specified the required safety database, including the number of participants and exposure to the 50 mg dose. This regulatory detail provides clarity as the company prepares to file for accelerated approval in the second quarter of 2026. Additionally, the company published two new scientific papers in July 2025 supporting its approach; these publications play an important role in building regulatory and scientific consensus.

Capital resources remain a key part of the company’s strategy. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $138.5 million as of June 30, 2025. Following its July 2025 public offering, pro forma cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $203.6 million as of June 30, 2025, which the company states is sufficient to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026, based on pro forma cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025. There is no revenue, so all operational costs are covered by current reserves and periodic capital raises. The firm’s balance sheet reflects no long-term debt.

What to Watch Heading Into 2026

Looking forward, management affirmed that it remains on track to file its BLA with the FDA in the second quarter of 2026. It maintained expectations that planned studies and milestones, including the first readout from the higher-dose nomlabofusp open label study in September 2025, will occur as scheduled. Specific financial guidance on either full-year spending or earnings was not provided. The company did, however, reiterate its projected cash runway into late 2026, citing the extra funds from its July capital raise as a source of operational flexibility.

Investors and stakeholders will be watching for updates as the company moves into the critical Phase 3 clinical phase and pushes forward with regulatory engagement. Key areas to monitor include the timing of patient recruitment for the Phase 3 trial, results from both the open label and adolescent studies, and clarity on any additional requirements from regulatory authorities. As a clinical-stage biotech, the company continues to report no revenue and increased spending in Q2 2025, so successful progress in clinical and regulatory roadmaps remains central to future updates and funding needs.

LRMR does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.