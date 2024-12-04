Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: Endeavor Group Holdings (blue‘>EDR) 11.59% +0.36, Nano X (NNOX) 15.04% +0.19, Bluebird Bio (BLUE) 11.99% +0.17, SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ) 309.93% +0.16, Merck (MRK) 0.41% +0.16, Cisco (CSCO) 0.41% +0.16, NVIDIA (NVDA) 0.41% +0.16, Constellation Energy (CEG) 0.41% +0.16, Meta Platforms (Facebook) (META) 0.41% +0.16, and Agora (API) 10.18% +0.15.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.