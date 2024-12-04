Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: Endeavor Group Holdings (blue‘>EDR) 11.59% +0.36, Nano X (NNOX) 15.04% +0.19, Bluebird Bio (BLUE) 11.99% +0.17, SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ) 309.93% +0.16, Merck (MRK) 0.41% +0.16, Cisco (CSCO) 0.41% +0.16, NVIDIA (NVDA) 0.41% +0.16, Constellation Energy (CEG) 0.41% +0.16, Meta Platforms (Facebook) (META) 0.41% +0.16, and Agora (API) 10.18% +0.15.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EDR:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Endeavor Group Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Endeavor Group Sells OpenBet and IMG ARENA
- Endeavor to sell OpenBet, IMG ARENA to OB Global Holdings for about $450M
- Endeavor Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Strategic Changes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.