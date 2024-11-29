Large Cap Investors Should Consider the Value Play

For value investors looking for opportunities, two large-cap stocks stand out this quarter due to their strong economic moats and undervaluation. PayPal (PYPL) is recognized as a leader in the electronic payments space, with a narrow economic moat that should help it remain competitive for years to come.

Despite recent challenges, including increased competition and the reversal of pandemic-driven growth, PayPal’s focus on top-line growth and product innovation could restore its momentum over time, making its stock price attractive at $104 per share.

Nike (NKE), the world’s largest athletic brand, also enjoys a wide economic moat but has faced difficulties like soft demand and a leadership change. Despite these setbacks, Nike’s competitive strengths and its new Triple Double strategy could revitalize growth.

Finsum: Technology is also a place to consider large cap exposure, and the small cap run could mean it’s a great buy for larger cap stocks currently.

large cap

stocks

equities

s&p

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.