Large Cap Investors Should Consider the Value Play

November 29, 2024 — 04:29 am EST

For value investors looking for opportunities, two large-cap stocks stand out this quarter due to their strong economic moats and undervaluation. PayPal (PYPL) is recognized as a leader in the electronic payments space, with a narrow economic moat that should help it remain competitive for years to come. 

 

Despite recent challenges, including increased competition and the reversal of pandemic-driven growth, PayPal’s focus on top-line growth and product innovation could restore its momentum over time, making its stock price attractive at $104 per share. 

 

Nike (NKE), the world’s largest athletic brand, also enjoys a wide economic moat but has faced difficulties like soft demand and a leadership change. Despite these setbacks, Nike’s competitive strengths and its new Triple Double strategy could revitalize growth. 

Finsum: Technology is also a place to consider large cap exposure, and the small cap run could mean it’s a great buy for larger cap stocks currently. 

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

