LANXESS To Exercise Right To Offer To Sell Its Shares In Envalior In 2026

September 23, 2025 — 08:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LANXESS has decided to exercise its contractual right to offer to sell all its shares in Envalior to its joint venture partner, an investment company of Advent International. The joint venture partner is obliged to acquire all or half of LANXESS' shares effective April 1, 2026. A base purchase price of approximately 1.2 billion euros was contractually agreed for the tendered shares.

If the sale of LANXESS' minority stake is not completed in 2026, additional possible tender or purchase periods will arise. In 2027, Advent will have the right to acquire the shares at the same purchase price as in 2026.

