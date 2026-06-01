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LANV

Lanvin Group Appoints Xi Luo As Chief Financial Officer

June 01, 2026 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV), a luxury fashion company, said on Monday that it has appointed Xi Luo as chief financial officer, with effect from June 1.

Subsequently, Andy Lew will cease serving as interim CFO with effect from the same day. Lew will continue to serve as executive president of the company and will retain all other roles and responsibilities.

Luo has served as CFO of Fosun Capital. Prior to joining Fosun Capital in 2021, he held senior finance leadership positions at Shiheng, We Doctor, and Alibaba Group's Cainiao Network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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