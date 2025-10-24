Lanvin Group Appoints Jiyang Han As CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV), a fashion retailer, Friday announced the appointment of Jiyang Han as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1.

He has served as Co-CIO and Assistant President of Yuyuan. Prior to that, he was the M&A and Strategy Leader, Greater China at 3M Company.

Zhen Huang, Chairman, stated, "Han's extensive experience in financial strategy, global M&A, and capital market will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our financial discipline and support the Group's growth ambitions worldwide. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to building a strong, future-ready organization."

Han will succeed David Chan, who announced his formal resignation as Executive President and CFO, effective October 27.

On the New York Stock Exchange, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading 3.54 percent lower at $2.18.

