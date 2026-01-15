Lantz Financial Doubles Down on Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Position, Adding $4 Million

Key Points

Lantz Financial acquired 125,500 shares of WINN; estimated trade value is $3.93 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The firm's quarter-end position value increased by $3.90 million, reflecting both share additions and underlying price moves.

The transaction represented a 0.83% increase of 13F reportable AUM.

Lantz's post-trade stake: 239,358 shares valued at $7.45 million.

WINN now accounts for 1.57% of the fund’s reportable AUM, making it the 14th-largest holding for the firm.

On Jan. 14, 2026, Lantz Financial LLC disclosed a purchase of 125,500 shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSE:WINN), with an estimated transaction value of $3.93 million based on the quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Jan. 14, 2026, Lantz Financial LLC bought 125,500 additional shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF, with an estimated transaction value of $3.93 million based on the average quarterly closing price. The fund’s quarter-end position value grew by $3.90 million, including both the new shares and price movements during the period.

What else to know

This buy lifts WINN to 1.57% of Lantz Financial LLC’s reportable U.S. equity AUM following the trade.

Top holdings after the filing:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF : $29.00 million (6.1% of AUM)

: $29.00 million (6.1% of AUM) Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF : $17.49 million (3.7% of AUM)

: $17.49 million (3.7% of AUM) iShares Core High Dividend ETF : $13.32 million (2.8% of AUM)

: $13.32 million (2.8% of AUM) Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF : $12.77 million (2.7% of AUM)

: $12.77 million (2.7% of AUM) Microsoft: $12.76 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of Jan. 14, 2026, shares of WINN were priced at $30.95, down 5.3% from its 52-week high. WINN’s one-year total return was 15.5%, trailing the S&P 500 by 4.4 percentage points over the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.09 billion Price (as of market close Jan. 14, 2026) $30.95 1-year total return 15.5%

ETF snapshot

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF's:

Investment strategy focuses on U.S. equity securities with above-average long-term growth prospects, with up to 20% allocation to foreign issuers, including emerging markets.

Portfolio primarily consists of common and preferred stocks, with a non-diversified structure allowing concentrated positions in select growth companies.

Expense ratio is 0.57%; the fund is structured as an ETF, providing liquidity and intraday trading access to institutional and retail investors.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF seeks to deliver capital appreciation by investing in a concentrated portfolio of growth-oriented equities. The fund leverages an active management approach to identify U.S. and select international companies with strong long-term growth potential. Its non-diversified structure enables targeted exposure to high-conviction holdings, appealing to investors seeking focused growth strategies within an ETF wrapper.

What this transaction means for investors

Lantz Financial's doubling of its WINN position is certainly eye-catching. Not only did it push the ETF into the firm's 14th-largest position, but the purchases occurred while WINN traded near all-time highs. Since debuting on the public markets in 2022, WINN has delivered annualized total returns of 13.9%, compared with the S&P 500's 13.3%. However, before investors pile into the ETF thanks to its slight underperformance, there are a few things they might want to know first.

The main issue is that the Magnificent Seven equal 47% of WINN's portfolio, whereas this figure sits at 35% for the S&P 500. This isn't a dramatic difference, but it makes WINN a more concentrated bet on the tech-heavy holdings. Furthermore, WINN holds only 72 stocks, making it less diversified and more volatile than a vanilla S&P 500 ETF. On top of this issue, WINN charges a 0.57% expense ratio, which is multiples higher than most S&P 500 trackers. Lastly, WINN trades at 37 times earnings, due to its outsize exposure to the Magnificent Seven, while the S&P 500 as a whole trades at just 28 times earnings.

While I can understand Lantz's interest in WINN, I think individual investors would be better off picking their favorite stocks among the ETF's holdings rather than taking on extra risk to essentially match the S&P 500's returns.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

