Lantronix to Showcase its AI-Enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX has announced that it will showcase SmartLV, the first artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway, at Embedded World, taking place from March 11–13, 2025, in Nuremberg, Germany. The demonstration will be hosted at the Qualcomm Technologies booth. Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-615, this innovative solution is designed for low-voltage substations and distribution automation applications, revolutionizing smart grids, utilities and industrial sectors.

Lantronix’s SmartLV demonstration will highlight the advanced Edge AI capabilities of this next-generation IoT cellular gateway. The SmartLV demo will showcase real-world applications, including real-time monitoring of power consumption in low-voltage grids. By integrating this data with real-time pricing information, grid operators can optimize power distribution while users can effectively manage costs.

Engineered to enhance real-time visibility, control and automation in the energy sector, SmartLV empowers Distribution System Operators (DSOs) with precise energy management and distribution capabilities. With advanced cybersecurity protocols and AI-driven intelligence, it ensures secure, reliable and robust operations for mission-critical applications, offering superior control over low-voltage substations and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs).

The SmartLV Gateway is set for commercial launch in current-year 2025, with trials commencing by the end of current-year 2024 for selected DSOs.

LTRX’s Innovation and Strategic Buyouts Bode Well

Lantronix continues to drive growth through innovation in advanced AI-powered solutions. The company recently introduced an AI-powered camera by integrating its Open-Q System-on-Module (SoM) solutions with Teledyne FLIR’s thermal IR camera modules and Prism software. This advancement accelerates AI-enabled camera development for autonomous navigation, drones, surveillance and robotics. On Feb. 26, 2025, Lantronix partnered with Redtree Solutions to expand the reach of its Open-Q embedded compute SoMs and Development Kits across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In the second quarter, Lantronix acquired NetComm for $6.5 million, expanding its Connect business with 4G and 5G gateways. The integration is progressing well, with key customer engagements, including Vodafone.

On Jan. 29, 2025, Lantronix announced its latest innovation — the 28-port SM24TBT4XPA Managed 2.5G Ethernet PoE++ network switch — at the 2025 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition. In addition, the company will showcase its 24-port SM24TBT4SA and 8-port SM8TBT2SA Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ network switches.

Lantronix focuses on Edge Intelligence with key assets in Compute and Connect. Management highlighted its three main markets: Enterprise, Smart Cities and Transportation. The company is advancing Edge AI solutions, integrating Netcomm’s IoT assets and gearing up for future growth.

Also, the company is strengthening its partnership with Qualcomm, integrating AI into edge systems for real-time analytics. New projects include banking analytics, electronics quality control and smart farming solutions. Lantronix remains focused on securing new customers and design wins.

Despite strategic acquisitions and robust innovations, challenges persist in the IoT System Solutions and Software & Services segments. Also, Embedded IoT Solutions revenues plunged in second-quarter fiscal 2025. The top line decreased due to reduced orders from the company’s top automotive customers and slightly lower activity in the enterprise market.

LTRX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Lantronix currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 25.2% in the past year against the Computer - Networking industry's growth of 26.1%.



