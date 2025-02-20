Lantronix PoE++ Switches Integral to Mouser Electronics' Award-Winning DC-Powered Distribution Center

Lantronix highlights its PoE++ switches in Mouser Electronics' award-winning DC-powered distribution center, enhancing sustainability and efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Lantronix Inc. has highlighted its PoE++ switches' role in powering the new Global Distribution Center for Mouser Electronics, the largest Class 4 DC-powered building globally. The facility utilizes low-voltage DC power distributed via Lantronix switches, contributing to a sustainable design that reduces energy costs and the carbon footprint. This innovative installation, rewarded with an IBCon 2024 Digie Award, aids in improving lighting control and operational efficiency while providing flexibility to adapt to changing warehouse needs. Mouser's commitment to environmental sustainability and advanced technology adoption is exemplified in this project, showcasing significant benefits like reduced energy consumption and enhanced employee work conditions.

Potential Positives

Lantronix's PoE++ switches were integral to Mouser Electronics' new Global Distribution Center, showcasing the company's technology in a significant, large-scale, and award-winning project.

The installation of Lantronix's products in the world’s largest Class 4 DC-powered facility highlights the company's innovation in creating sustainable energy solutions, aligning with growing market trends toward environmental responsibility.

The announcement reflects positively on Lantronix's reputation as a leader in IoT solutions, particularly in high-growth markets such as Smart Cities and Enterprise.

The success of the project, as noted by Mouser's senior vice president, suggests scalability and flexibility in Lantronix's products, likely encouraging further adoption by other potential clients in the sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release extensively highlights Mouser Electronics' achievements while only briefly mentioning Lantronix's role, which may suggest a lack of strong engagement or significant contributions from Lantronix in high-profile projects.

Forward-looking statements in the release emphasize substantial risks and uncertainties, indicating that the company may be facing significant challenges that could impact its future performance and financial stability.

The details about potential adverse economic conditions and the impact of global events suggest vulnerability in Lantronix's business model, which could affect investor confidence and market perception.

FAQ

What is Lantronix's role in Mouser Electronics' Global Distribution Center?

Lantronix provided PoE++ switches that are crucial for the DC-powered lighting installation in Mouser's facility.

What awards has Mouser Electronics won related to its distribution center?

Mouser won the IBCon 2024 Digie Award for the Most Intelligent DC-Powered Building.

How does PoE technology benefit sustainability in warehouses?

PoE technology reduces energy costs and carbon footprint by delivering DC power without the need for separate outlets.

What are the benefits of Mouser’s PoE lighting solution?

Mouser's PoE lighting solution offers reduced energy consumption, lower operational costs, and enhanced flexibility for lighting control.

Where can I find more information about the Mouser case study?

You can visit the complete Mouser case study on the Lantronix website for detailed insights.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LTRX Insider Trading Activity

$LTRX insiders have traded $LTRX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNHARD BRUSCHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 135,467 shares for an estimated $577,757 .

. SALEEL AWSARE (President & CEO) purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $212,960

PHILIP G BRACE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $52,920

HOSHI PRINTER has made 2 purchases buying 15,350 shares for an estimated $44,497 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $LTRX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Lantronix Inc.





(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling AI Edge intelligence, today announced its case study on Mouser Electronics’ new 413,000-square-foot, three-story Global Distribution Center, the world’s largest new Class 4 DC-powered installation. The Lantronix





PoE++ switches





(SM24TBT2DPB and SM24TBT2DPB-DE) are a vital part of the PoE lighting installation for which Mouser won an IBCon 2024 Digie Award for the Most Intelligent DC-Powered Building.





“Using Lantronix PoE++ switches, we distributed power and controls throughout the Mouser warehouse by using low-voltage DC, which is the best way to create a sustainable building that reduces energy costs while providing a lower carbon footprint and a more comfortable work environment,” said Hannah Walker, chief operating officer of Sinclair Digital, the Authorized Lantronix Valued-Added Reseller that provided the DC digital solution.





Mouser’s dedication to environmental responsibility and adoption of innovative technologies played a role in its decision to incorporate PoE technology, which delivers DC power to devices over copper Ethernet cabling without the need for separate power supplies or outlets, and





fault managed power, a DC power infrastructure that eliminates losses associated with AC-to-DC conversion.





Within enclosures at the ceiling of the new facility, power distribution modules transfer the fault managed power to high voltage DC power for the Lantronix SM24TBT2DPB-DE switches, in turn delivering up to 90W of PoE++ power per port to lighting fixtures, occupancy sensors and other PoE-enabled endpoints. The SM24TBT2DPB switches are also used in racks within the facility to connect more lighting, cameras and wireless access points.





The PoE lighting system was designed by Baird, Hampton & Brown, a leading electrical engineering firm using Sinclair Digital’s DC digital solution package. Installed by TriCO Electric and Polarity Networks, the PoE lighting fixtures were provided by HE Williams using PoE lighting drivers from MHT Technologies with fault managed power from VoltServer. This DC power infrastructure reduces Mouser’s carbon footprint while improving lighting control and operational costs.





Benefits of Mouser’s all DC-powered PoE lighting solution include:







Reduced energy consumption and related cost savings



Reduced energy consumption and related cost savings



Minimized environmental impact



Minimized environmental impact



Enhanced flexibility by improving lighting control



Enhanced flexibility by improving lighting control



Reduced operational costs with fewer maintenance requirements



Reduced operational costs with fewer maintenance requirements



Improved lighting environment for warehouse employees



Improved lighting environment for warehouse employees



Ability to move and change lighting as warehouse needs change







“Our Dallas-Fort Worth distribution center now operates on the world’s largest Class 4 power system, providing state-of-the-art lighting for our employees while helping us reduce our energy usage over the long term. Moreover, it provides scalability and flexibility to move or add devices as our needs change, further reducing our long-term costs,” said Pete Shopp, senior vice president of Business Operations at Mouser Electronics.





Visit the complete Mouser case study





here





.







About Lantronix







Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.





For more information, visit the





Lantronix website





.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to Lantronix products or leadership team. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.







©2025 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.







Lantronix Media Contact:







Gail Kathryn Miller





Corporate Marketing &





Communications Manager









media@lantronix.com











Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:











investors@lantronix.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.