Lantronix (LTRX) Introduces Two New Edge Compute Trackers

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX recently unveiled advanced FOX4 and Bolero 43 edge compute tracker telematic gateways. These solutions were demonstrated at the Embedded World 2024 event in Nuremberg, Germany, and also at the ISC West 2024 event held in Las Vegas earlier this month.



The state-of-the-art devices are pre-configured with Lantronix’s Percepxion IoT edge software platform that offers secure IoT device provisioning and management.



FOX4 Edge Compute Tracker, the latest addition to LTRX’s FOX series, allows smooth integration of cellular and GNSS technologies, which are enhanced by the BLE and Wi-Fi connectivity and also have upgraded security features. It supports internal and external antennas and is well-suited for multiple applications ranging from industrial complexes to urban landscapes.



Bolero 43 Edge Compute Tracker is specifically engineered for asset and fleet management, in addition to Industrial IoT applications, such as manufacturing and automation. It has an IP68 rating and a rugged design, built to endure tough environments.



Both the FOX4 and Bolero 43 Edge Compute Trackers are equipped with advanced customization features that are facilitated by the intuitive Workbench tool. Also, both these solutions are integrated with LTRX’s Connectivity Services SIM card. This integration opens up numerous carrier options for its users, ranging from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile in North America, along with several network providers in the Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.



LTRX highlighted a report from Berg Insight, which cited that the worldwide shipments of aftermarket telematic devices is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% in the next five years. This will lead to 77.6 million units being shipped by 2027, estimated at a worth of $3.7 billion.



Based in in Irvine, CA, LTRX provides compute and connectivity IoT solutions integral to high-growth industries such as Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Its premium solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, backed by advanced Out-of-Band Management for Cloud and Edge Computing.



At present, LTRX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 22.4% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Pinterest PINS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #2(Buy) stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.