Lantronix Introduces Qualcomm-Powered Advanced SiP Solutions

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX recently launched five new System-in-Package (SiP) solutions. These modules, powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ QCOM cutting-edge processors, are poised to redefine industrial and enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) possibilities, combining leading-edge performance, scalability and cost efficiency. These innovative SiP solutions are tailored to cater to the growing demand for efficient and reliable artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems across various industries, including robotics, industrial automation, video surveillance, video collaboration and drones.



In addition to the advanced technical capabilities, the state-of-the-art modules are compliant with key industry regulations, including the Trade Agreements Act and the National Defense Authorization Act, which makes them suitable for use in government and defense-related applications. LTRX’s long-standing partnership with QCOM has fueled AI and machine learning (ML) innovation at the edge by developing modern IoT and AI solutions for industrial applications. Lantronix will leverage the capabilities of Qualcomm’s AI Hub, a platform offering more than 100 AI models optimized for efficient use in edge environments to develop powerful SiP solutions.

LTRX’s New SiPs for Industrial & Enterprise Applications

The IQ9 series, backed by Qualcomm IQ-9100 and IQ-9075 processors, is designed for high-performance industrial applications such as autonomous mobile robots and Industry 4.0 systems. These modules provide scalable and power-efficient computing solutions for autonomous devices while supporting robust safety features, including functional safety up to Safety Integrity Level 3. The systems are designed for fault tolerance with Error Correction Code memory and real-time error monitoring.



The pin-compatible SiPs are equipped with a Qualcomm Adreno 663 GPU, supporting up to 16 concurrent cameras, significantly improving robot perception and navigation. The series integrates Large Language Model support at the edge. The Hexagon Tensor Processor can achieve 12 tokens per second while operating the Llama 2 13B parameter mode. Built to operate in harsh environments, these fanless SiPs support junction temperatures ranging from -40°C to 115°C.



LTRX’s Open-Q 8550CS family, driven by QCOM’s QSC8550 processor, is specifically designed for video-intensive applications such as video conferencing, video surveillance and smart cameras. These SiPs deliver premium AI performance with 48 AI TOPS, supported by an Adreno 740 GPU that enables complex 3D rendering and advanced computer vision tasks. The Open-Q 8550CS modules also support next-generation Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, suitable for long-term, high-demand edge computing applications that require reliable connectivity and real-time processing.



Lantronix introduces the pin-compatible Open-Q 6490CS and Open-Q 5430CS families, powered by Qualcomm QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors to empower users to scale their product lines with negligible development efforts, while gaining from low-power AI capabilities, Wi-Fi 6E and BLE 5+ connectivity and flexible peripheral expansion. These SiPs are equipped with real-time ML on Qualcomm’s 6th-generation AI engine, offering up to 13 AI TOPS. They also feature advanced multimedia and camera capabilities, with support for multiple concurrent cameras and high-resolution video encoding and decoding.

LTRX Fostering IoT and AI Innovation at the Edge

As industries continue to evolve, the need for cutting-edge AI and IoT solutions at the edge is expected to increase. LTRX’s alliance with QCOM ensures it remains at the forefront of this evolution, providing customers with the tools they need to develop the next generation of AI-powered applications.



Weakness in the Embedded IoT Solutions business Software & Services businesses amid growth in the IoT System Solutions business continues to pose headwinds. In the last reported quarter, IoT System Solutions revenues climbed an impressive 156% year over year. However, net sales in Embedded IoT Solutions and Software & Services declined 40% and 3.2 %, respectively, owing to tougher year-over-year comparisons. Stiff competition in the IoT market and the dynamic global macroeconomic backdrop are additional concerns.

LTRX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

At present, Lantronix has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 13.7% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 0.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX, and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. STX presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Seagate Technology delivered an earnings surprise of 80.9%, on average, in three of the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, STX pulled off an earnings surprise of 40%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has increased 18% to $7.41 in the past 60 days.



SS&C Technologies Holdings delivered an earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, SSNC pulled off an earnings surprise of 4.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $5.18.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.