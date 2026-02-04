Lantronix Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lantronix Inc. (LTRX):

Earnings: -$1.33 million in Q2 vs. -$2.37 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q2 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lantronix Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Revenue: $29.77 million in Q2 vs. $31.16 million in the same period last year.

