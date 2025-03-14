Lantronix to Exhibit its Cutting-Edge IoT & Compute Solutions

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX is set to showcase its state-of-the-art embedded compute, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and out-of-band management solutions at the Embedded Tech India Expo 2025. The company’s IIoT portfolio consists of high-performance routers, modems, IIoT cellular gateways and telematic devices designed to ensure reliable connectivity, remote management and real-time data processing.



Among the solutions to be featured are NEW! NTC-220 Series 4G LTE IIoT router, which is a potential budget-friendly router built for Industrial IoT applications suitable for use cases requiring secure, stable and long-lasting connectivity. Lantronix is also making significant strides in vehicle telematics with its advanced tracking solutions that enhance fleet and asset management. The FOX4 Telematic Gateway is a compact, all-in-one cellular telematics gateway that offers advanced edge intelligence, data encryption and vehicle data collection.



The Bolero40 Series IP68-Rated Telematics Device is designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions, perfect for asset tracking. It is equipped with GNSS for accurate tracking. The solution comes pre-configured with Percepxion cloud-based IoT Edge management solution for seamless integration and remote monitoring.



The Open-Q 4200 and Open-Q 2200 Series System-in-Package solutions offer cost-effective embedded computing with robust performance, stunning graphics, advanced camera features and extensive connectivity options. In addition, LTRX will present NEW! LM4 console servers, which are AI-powered out-of-band management for IDF and small sites, ensure seamless access, monitoring and control of network infrastructure, whether the network is online or offline.

LTRX Banks on its Differentiated Portfolio of Solutions

Lantronix continues to strengthen its partnerships, engage with local enterprises and showcase how its cutting-edge IoT solutions can drive digital transformation across industries. Recently, it showcased its SmartLV, the first AI-enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway, at Embedded World (March 11–13, 2025) in Nuremberg, Germany. The SmartLV demo exhibited real-world applications, including real-time monitoring of power consumption in low-voltage grids. By integrating this data with real-time pricing information, grid operators can optimize power distribution while users can effectively manage costs.



In January 2025, Lantronix announced its latest innovation — the 28-port SM24TBT4XPA Managed 2.5G Ethernet PoE++ network switch — at the 2025 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition. In addition, the company will showcase its 24-port SM24TBT4SA and 8-port SM8TBT2SA Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ network switches.



The company is deepening its collaboration with Qualcomm to integrate AI into edge systems for real-time analytics. New initiatives span banking analytics, electronics quality control and smart farming solutions. Lantronix continues to prioritize acquiring new customers and securing design wins.



Despite strategic acquisitions and strong innovations, challenges remain in the IoT System Solutions and Software & Services segments. Moreover, Embedded IoT Solutions revenues declined in second quarter fiscal 2025 due to lower orders from key automotive customers and a slight slowdown in the enterprise market. LTRX faces stiff competition in the computer-networking industry from the likes of RADCOM RDCM, Cisco Systems CSCO and NETGEAR NTGR.

A Look at the Performance of Peers

Tel Aviv, Israel-based RADCOM specializes in providing cloud-native, automated service assurance offerings for telecommunication operators for 5G networks.



The strength of the company’s cloud and Gen AI-based assurance solution bodes well. The company remains focused on innovation, AI and automation, continually investing in research and development to strengthen its leadership in 5G assurance, expand its solution offerings and support operators in their transition to next-generation networks.



Driven by healthy momentum, RDCM has provided revenue guidance for 2025. It expects full-year 2025 revenue growth between 12% and 15%, with a midpoint of $69.2 million. This implies a 13.5% increase from 2024. For 2024, the company recorded revenues of $61 million, marking an 18.2% year-over-year increase and the fifth consecutive year of revenue growth and increased profitability.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Cisco offers identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management solutions.



CSCO is benefiting from solid demand for its AI infrastructure solutions, with orders worth more than $700 million at the end of the first half of fiscal 2025. It remains on track to surpass $1 billion in AI infrastructure orders in fiscal 2025. The increasing deployment of AI-powered robotics and industrial security augurs well for CSCO’s industrial Internet of Things business. In the first half of fiscal 2025, orders grew more than 40%, along with growth of more than 50% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 alone.



Cisco’s security business is being driven by robust demand for both Cisco Secure Access and XDR. Both solutions, on a combined basis, have amassed more than 1,000 customers in the trailing 12 months. Each of the products has roughly 1 million enterprise users.



Based in San Jose, CA, NETGEAR is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance and premium networking technologies and Internet-connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers.



Strength in the NETGEAR for Business (“NFB”) segment and the premium products portfolio within the Connected Home (“CHP”) business bodes well. Driven by momentum for ProAV managed switch products (which grew in double digits year over year), revenues from the NFB segment jumped 14.9% and 2.9% sequentially to $80.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Efforts to expand the Wi-Fi LAN business is another tailwind.



However, management highlighted that within the NFB segment, though demand for its ProAV line of managed switches remains robust, it is witnessing lengthy lead times for supply. This is likely to result in lower shipping of these products in the first quarter, leading to a muted revenue performance.

