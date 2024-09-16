News & Insights

Markets
LTRX

Lantronix CFO Jeremy Whitaker Resigns; Brent Stringham Named Interim CFO

September 16, 2024 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), a compute and connectivity IoT solutions firm, announced Monday the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jeremy Whitaker, who has accepted the CFO role at a private company. Whitaker departed on September 13, 2024.

Brent Stringham, currently the company's Controller, is appointed Interim CFO while the company conducts a search for the next CFO.

Stringham, an experienced financial leader, has been with Lantronix since 2012. He brings deep institutional knowledge and extensive financial expertise to the role. Prior to joining Lantronix, Brent held financial leadership positions at Iteris Inc., Netlist Inc., and Ernst & Young.

In addition, David McLennan, former CFO of Sierra Wireless Inc., who retired in 2020, has been engaged to provide consulting and advisory support during the transition.

McLennan brings a proven track record of driving growth, international expansion, and financial stability during his tenure at leading technology companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LTRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.