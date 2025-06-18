Lantronix & Aerora Drive Next-Gen Edge AI for Drones & Robotics

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX has announced a collaboration with Aerora, a provider of integrated NDAA-compliant propulsion, ground control and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered precision payload systems. This partnership brings cutting-edge Edge AI solutions that accelerate advancements in drones, robotics and surveillance—powered by Aerora’s OEM platform for AI-driven visual navigation.

Lantronix highlighted that this collaboration will unlock significant advancements in intelligent applications, offering developers access to state-of-the-art tools built on leading embedded compute technologies. This breakthrough delivers transformative solutions that open doors to new possibilities across both private and government sectors.

The Trade Desk Price and Consensus

The Trade Desk price-consensus-chart | The Trade Desk Quote

Grandview Research estimates that by 2030, the global drone market will surge to $163.6 billion, at a CAGR of around 15%, driven by the increasing use of drones in sectors such as logistics, agriculture, infrastructure and public safety. Recognizing their growing importance, the U.S. Federal Government has been actively supporting drone innovation and manufacturing.

Lantronix’s Open-Q System-on-Module (SoM), driven by Qualcomm Technologies’ chipsets, serves as the core engine behind this cutting-edge innovation. This SoM provides robust processing capabilities essential for real-time decision-making, AI-enhanced situational awareness and computational imaging. These technologies equip developers with a powerful foundation for building next-generation AI-driven applications.

As part of the integrated solution, Aerora incorporates Teledyne FLIR’s Hadron 640R module and Prism software to enable sophisticated thermal and RGB imaging. This complete stack includes camera, gimbal, motors, housing, telemetry and interface, offering simultaneous 4K and thermal video streaming. Aerora’s approach is designed to help OEM drone manufacturers reduce development time, simplify integration and meet NDAA compliance requirements.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Lantronix stated that it reinforced its leadership in AI edge intelligence and industrial connectivity through several strategic initiatives. The company played a key role in enabling Teledyne FLIR’s AI-powered thermal camera for drones, showcasing the reliability and high performance of its Open-Q platform in mission-critical edge vision systems. Further strengthening its AI compute portfolio, Lantronix introduced the Open-Q 8550CS SoM, powered by Qualcomm’s cutting-edge QCS8550 processor. This new SoM is engineered to deliver exceptional AI and machine learning capabilities, making it ideal for next-generation industrial and robotics applications.

Despite strategic acquisitions and robust innovations, soft sales persist in the IoT System Solutions and Software & Services segments. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, IoT System Solutions revenues (contributed 51.7% to total revenues) decreased 45% year over year. Embedded IoT Solutions revenues (contributed 42.1% to total revenues) in the reported quarter plunged 3.7% year over year. Also, Software & Services revenues (6.2%) were down 8.3%.

LTRX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

LTRX currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have declined 29.1% in the past year against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s growth of 41.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB, Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT and NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR. BLKB and CVLT sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while NTGR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while meeting in one and missing in the other, with the average surprise being 1.2%. In the last reported quarter, BLKB delivered an earnings surprise of 6.67%. Its shares have lost 21.3% in the past year.

Commvault’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.7%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 10.75%. Its shares have surged 56.4% in the past year.

NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 179.12%. In the last reported quarter, NTGR delivered an earnings surprise of 105.71%. Its shares have surged 84.8% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.