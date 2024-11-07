News & Insights

Lantronix to acquire NetComm Wireless enterprise IoT portfolio for $6.5M

November 07, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Lantronix (LTRX) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire from NetComm Wireless, a subsidiary of DZS, Inc., all of the assets of its enterprise Internet of Things business for $6.5M in cash together with assumptions of certain liabilities. The closing of the acquisition is subject to certain conditions. Lantronix believes that the transaction will close during the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Lantronix expects the acquisition to be accretive upon closing and will accelerate the company’s strategic focus on innovative Industrial IoT solutions at scale. By integrating this new IoT portfolio, Lantronix will enhance its connectivity solutions in mission-critical areas, such as critical infrastructure, asset monitoring and telecommunications.

