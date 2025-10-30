Lantheus Gets FDA PDUFA Date For LNTH-2501 Diagnostic Kit In March

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of March 29, 2026, for LNTH-2501.

LNTH-2501 is a diagnostic kit used to prepare Ga 68 edotreotide injection, indicated for use with positron positron emission tomography (PET) imaging to localize somatostatin receptor-positive (SSTR+) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) in adult and pediatric patients.

