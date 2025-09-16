BioTech
LTRN

Lantern Pharma Says Phase 1a Study Of LP-184 Met All Primary Endpoints In Advanced Solid Tumors

September 16, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) announced Tuesday that its Phase 1a study evaluating the drug candidate LP-184 in patients with advanced solid tumors, including Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer, met all primary endpoints.

The drug showed a robust safety profile with minimal dose-limiting toxicities and early signs of antitumor activity across multiple tumor types.

Leveraging its RADR AI platform, Lantern Pharma is now advancing LP-184 into targeted Phase 1b and Phase 2 studies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LTRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.