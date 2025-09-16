Lantern Pharma Says Phase 1a Study Of LP-184 Met All Primary Endpoints In Advanced Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) announced Tuesday that its Phase 1a study evaluating the drug candidate LP-184 in patients with advanced solid tumors, including Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer, met all primary endpoints.

The drug showed a robust safety profile with minimal dose-limiting toxicities and early signs of antitumor activity across multiple tumor types.

Leveraging its RADR AI platform, Lantern Pharma is now advancing LP-184 into targeted Phase 1b and Phase 2 studies.

