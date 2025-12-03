Markets
Lantern Pharma Reports Positive Phase 1a Data For LP-184 In Advanced Solid Tumors

December 03, 2025 — 09:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday shared additional details and clinical insights from its completed Phase 1a dose-escalation study of LP-184.

The trial showed encouraging, durable disease control in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced solid tumors, many of whom had DNA damage repair (DDR) pathway deficiencies. The study met all primary endpoints for safety and tolerability.

Lantern said it plans to advance LP-184 into multiple Phase 1b/2 trials.

