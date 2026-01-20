Markets
LTRN

Lantern Pharma Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation For LP-284

January 20, 2026 — 10:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) on Tuesday announced, that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given Orphan Drug Designation to LP-284 for treatment of soft tissue sarcomas.

This marks the third orphan designation for the program and the company's sixth overall. Previously, LP-284 was granted orphan status for mantle cell lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma.

This new designation allows LP-284 to be developed for solid tumors in addition to blood cancers, which is significant since treatment options for solid tumors are pretty limited.

Right now, LP-284 is being tested in a Phase 1 trial for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

LTRN is currently trading at $3.48, down $0.06 or 1.75 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LTRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.