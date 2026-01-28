Landstar System Inc. Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $23.94 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $46.19 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to $1.17 billion from $1.20 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.94 Mln. vs. $46.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $1.17 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.

