Landstar (LSTR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Landstar System (LSTR) reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of -1.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.2%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of loads - Total : 487,720 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 488,684.

: 487,720 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 488,684. Number of loads - Ocean and air cargo carriers : 6,750 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,846.

: 6,750 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,846. Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers : $7,813.00 versus $9,749.34 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $7,813.00 versus $9,749.34 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal : $2,994.00 compared to the $2,768.87 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2,994.00 compared to the $2,768.87 average estimate based on three analysts. Investment income : $3.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.8%.

: $3.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.8%. Revenue : $1.17 billion compared to the $1.2 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.

: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.2 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year. Revenue- Other : $19.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

: $19.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. Revenue- Rail Intermodal : $23.98 million compared to the $19.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.7% year over year.

: $23.98 million compared to the $19.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.7% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation : $1.08 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.

: $1.08 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change. Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers : $52.74 million compared to the $76.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -40.2% year over year.

: $52.74 million compared to the $76.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -40.2% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Truckload - Van equipment : $558.95 million compared to the $584.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.

: $558.95 million compared to the $584.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Truckload - Unsided/platform equipment: $400.53 million compared to the $369.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Landstar have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

