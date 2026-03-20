Lands' End's Q4 Earnings Miss, U.S. Digital Segment Sales Up 5.3%

Lands’ End, Inc. LE reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with the top and bottom lines missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics showed year-over-year growth.

LE’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results, with the top and bottom lines missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics improved year over year.

Lands' End, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lands' End, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lands' End, Inc. Quote

Net revenues reached $462.4 million, up 4.7% year over year from $441.7 million. The reported number came shy of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $471 million. Net revenue growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was driven by strong performance across most segments.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased in mid-single digits. Strong performances in Outfitters, the third-party marketplace and U.S. e-commerce operations collectively contributed to growth.

LE’s Margin & Cost Performance

Gross profit rose 4.1% year over year to $209.6 million from $201.3 million in the prior year. However, gross margin declined 30 basis points to 45.3% from 45.6% in the prior-year period, impacted by tariffs, partially offset by strength in key solution-based products and licensing business expansion. On excluding the $7.6 million in tariffs, gross margin would have increased 140 basis points to 47.0%.

Sellinng and administrative expenses rose 7.4% year over year to $169.7 million from $158 million in the prior-year period. Selling and administrative expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased to 36.7%, up 90 basis points from 35.8% in the prior year. The increase was mainly driven by increased digital marketing investments on new customer acquisition and incentive accruals.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.5% year over year to $47.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $43.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

Lands' End's Segmental Performance

U.S. Digital segment net revenues increased to $402.3 million, up 5.3% from $381.9 million in the prior-year period, supported by U.S. e-commerce, which rose 4.8% to $312 million from $297.8 million in the prior-year period. This growth was mainly backed by higher average unit retails stemming from strength in solution-based products, contributing to gross-margin expansion.

Outfitters net revenues grew 9.6% year over year to $53.7 million from $49 million in the prior-year period, benefiting from double-digit growth in the company’s school uniform business on a strong back-to-school season, along with continued strength in enterprise accounts.

Third-party net revenues increased 4.3% year over year to $36.6 million from $35.1 million in the prior-year period, mainly driven by double-digit growth on Amazon.

Europe e-commerce net revenues rose 9.3% year over year to $32.9 million from $30.1 million in the prior-year period, reversing a multi-quarter declining trend as key product franchises resonated well with customers across markets.

However, Licensing and Retail net revenues dropped 8.4% year over year to $27.2 million from $29.7 million in the prior-year period. The decline was owing to the planned transition of certain wholesale accounts to a licensing arrangement in 2024, resulting in lower reported revenues but higher GMV.

LE’s Financial Health Snapshot

As of Jan. 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $17.7 million, compared with $16.2 million reported a year earlier. Net inventory increased 1.4% year over year to $268.8 million, driven by IEEPA tariff impacts, though excluding the $9-million tariff impact, inventory would have declined 2% due to improved efficiency and speed-to-market initiatives.

Net cash from operating activities decreased to $49.6 million from $53.1 million, mainly due to tariffs, somewhat offset by operating income. The company had no borrowings outstanding and $122.6 million available under its ABL Facility compared with $129.3 million of availability in the prior year. As of Jan. 30, 2026, LE had $234 million of term loan debt outstanding compared with $247 million as of Jan. 31, 2025. The company had additional purchases of up to $9 million under its 2024 share-repurchase program.

What to Expect From Lands’ End in the Future?

Lands' End enters 2026 with strong operational and financial momentum, building on solid fiscal 2025 performance and a strengthened balance sheet. In fiscal 2025, the company returned to revenue growth, supported by long-term GMV expansion and enhanced model across channels.

In January 2026, Lands' End unveiled a joint venture with WHP Global to boost the value of its intellectual property. The transaction will help the company drive meaningful growth while investing in the future. WHP Global’s licensing platform is likely to aid category expansion, enhance partner selection and bolster long-term royalty generation for the brand. However, LE’s existing customers, products, channels and brand presentation will remain unchanged as per the transaction.

LE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 33.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.1%.



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